Ukraine live briefing: U.K. to send more air defenses to help Ukraine fight Russia’s Iranian drones

Britain announced a roughly $60 million aid package for Ukraine — including 125 antiaircraft guns, dozens of radars and anti-drone technology — during a surprise weekend trip to Kyiv by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who said in a statement that the aid was “to counter deadly Iranian-supplied drones.”

It comes as The Washington Post reported that Iran will help Russia build drones on Russian soil for the war against Ukraine. Moscow has deployed more than 400 Iranian-made drones since August, according to three Western officials interviewed by Post reporters.