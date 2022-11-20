Ukraine Live: Civilians told to go abroad over winter energy fears

Russians are “depressed” by the bloodshed being wreaked in Ukraine as many are left questioning their military’s strategy, which since the start has been mired with setbacks. Katya, a schoolteacher in Moscow, told the FT, after bringing her class to view a propaganda exhibition on the war: “No one understands anything.

“First we came up to Kyiv, and then we left — and how many people were killed? Then we took Kherson, and then we left it again. And how many people were killed? Even military men, they know how war works. But even they don’t understand this strategy.”

The humiliating retreat from Kherson at the start of the month and the mobilisation of fighting-age men by Putin had left those in Russia “in an unstable state, nervous, anxious. Everyone is depressed,” she added.

Last month, an independent poll found that 88 percent of Russians were worried about how the invasion was progressing, with just 36 percent stating they wanted the fighting to continue. A former official told the paper: “They are just completely mishandling this. They can’t think two steps ahead. It’s completely reactive.”

He said of the Kherson retreat: “It’s completely humiliating — this was the only provincial centre Russia had, and they surrendered it in a month and a half.”