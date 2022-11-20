Varillas To Face Bagnis For Sao Leo Open Title – Tennis TourTalk

SAO LEOPOLDO/STARNBERG, November 20, 2022

The top two seeds of the Challenger Dove Men & Care Sao Leo Open will play the singles final at the the São Leopoldo Tênis Clube.

In front of packed stands, Facundo Bagnis, No. 1 seed of the $53,120 ATP Challenger Tour clay-court event, battled past Felipe Meligeni Alves of Brazil 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-2 in the stage of the last four on Saturday. The 103rd-ranked Argentine struck nine aces and won 84 per cent of his first-service points to secure victory in two hours and 26 minutes.

Packed crowd for the semifinals in Sao Leopoldo 👏 📸: Giovani Paim / Urge Criativa pic.twitter.com/95XeF9N5oG — ATP Challenger Tour (@ATPChallenger) November 19, 2022

Earlier in the day, second-seeded Peruvian Juan Pablo Varillas defeated home favourite Thiago Seyboth Wild 6-4, 6-2. The World No. 119 converted five of his eight break-point opportunities to prevail after one hour and 56 minutes.

Bagnis is seeking his 17th ATP Challenger career crown, his third of the season following his triumphs in Pereira, Colombia and Ambato, Ecuador. Varillas could lift his fifth career trophy. The Lima native leads the pair’s head-to-head records 3-2.

Andreozzi/Duran triumph in doubles

In other action, Guido Andreozzi and Guillermo Duran of Argentina captured the doubles title. The Argentines benefited from the retirement of Felipe Meligeni Alves and Joao Lucas Reis da Silva from Brazil leading 5-1 in the opening set.

By winning their sixth team title of the season, Andreozzi and Duran split $3,100 in prize money as well as 80 ATP Doubles Ranking points.