Volunteers plant hundreds of trees in Davidson County


NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dozens of volunteers teamed up to help plant hundreds of new trees across Davidson County on Saturday.

It was all part of the Inaugural Fall Planting Party put on by the nonprofit Cumberland River Compact.

Areas that received new trees included Donelson, Edwin Warner Park, and North, East and South Nashville.

Organizers said the event was part of a bigger mission to plant 500,000 in Davidson County by 2050.

Participants said the result will be a healthier city.

“These trees help to restore our urban canopy and improve urban heat. They, of course, provide us shade in the summer and then improve water quality as well,” Program Manager at Cumberland River Compact Catherine Price said.

If you missed out on today’s planting party, volunteers said you’ll have a chance to join the next one, come Spring.

