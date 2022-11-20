Warming shelters opened for stranded drivers and residents in need

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo has established 3 warming centers to help residents as lake effect snow sets up across the metro area.

From 9am-6pm, Saturday. Anyone who is out of power and in need of a place to warm up, charge their devices, or have a snack can visit –

-Tosh Collins Community Center, 35 Cazenovia Street

-The Machnica Community Center, 1799 Clinton Street

-The Lincoln Field House Community Center, 10 Quincy Street

South of the city, several warming shelters have been setup to assist drivers that became stranded in this week’s lake effect snow storm.

Snow removal crews are working to clear snow and stranded vehicles from several major roadways across the southtowns. Many drivers abandoned their vehicles after becoming stuck in the heavy snow bands.

The Red Cross, Town of Hamburg and Town of Evans are operating the shelters. They are open to anyone that needs assistance in the area.