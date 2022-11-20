WATCH: Kevin Costner explores Yellowstone National Park in Fox Nation docuseries

Kevin Costner will take viewers on a trip through Yellowstone National Park in a brand new docuseries.

Yellowstone: One-Fifty debuts on Fox Nation on Sunday.

Kevin Costner is seen with a camera in a new docuseries on Yellowstone National Park.

(Courtesy of Fox Nation)

The Yellowstone actor will lead viewers through much of the park’s untouched beauty, all while teaching them about its legacy.

The park recently marked its 150th anniversary.

The four-part series will debut on the streaming platform on Sunday, and Fox News Channel will air episode one on Dec. 11. Throughout the episode, Costner faces several obstacles, such as a large flood and even 15 feet of snow.

The actor’s drama series Yellowstone was the No.1 series of 2021 across broadcast, cable, and premium viewing options. The show hit a series high with its season 4 finale viewership, racking up 9.3 million total viewers.

Costner made headlines over the summer when he donned an “I’m for Liz Cheney” T-shirt, which the Republican congresswoman tweeted out. The Wyoming representative is a major critic of former President Donald Trump.

In a recent interview, he said that when it came to losing some fans due to his politics: “Just because you lose doesn’t mean you’re done. It doesn’t mean you’re even wrong. I didn’t really care how the cookie crumbles, that people that liked me now don’t like me. That’s OK.”