‘We are back’ Toto Wolff’s promise to Lewis Hamilton after retirement

Toto Wolff has promised Lewis Hamilton that he won’t have to worry about a repeat of his worst-ever season in F1 heading into 2023 after the Brit ended the championship in a career-low sixth.

“First of all, we’re gonna put these cars in reception at Braxley and in Brixworth to remind us every single day how difficult it can be,” Wolff told Sky Sports.

“But thank you everyone, this is a character-building season. Not a blip for a race but a full season.

“You keep pushing so hard, the engine came along really well and I’m proud of what we achieved there.

“On the chassis side there were more bad moments than good ones but the good ones were spectacular like a week ago.

“It made us feel how good it can be and now we’re just pushing forward for next year.

“It’s raw, it’s bad and it’s okay to feel like this but next year we are back.”