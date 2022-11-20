Westlife net worth – who is richest

According to Nicky Byrne, however, none of the other members is “absolutely minted”. He explained: “We have all lost money. We were all very foolish with money in the early days, we all bought cars and watches – the silly things.

“I don’t think any of us were lucky. We did very well out of Westlife but everybody lives and spends. In the early days, we earned great money, and in the latter days it was all gone,” he told the Irish Independent.

Mark Feehily is the second richest band member with a fortune of £13.4million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Nicky Byrne’s net worth, on the other hand, is between £1million and £4.3million, reports said.