Categories
Life Style

Westlife net worth – who is richest


According to Nicky Byrne, however, none of the other members is “absolutely minted”. He explained: “We have all lost money. We were all very foolish with money in the early days, we all bought cars and watches – the silly things.

“I don’t think any of us were lucky. We did very well out of Westlife but everybody lives and spends. In the early days, we earned great money, and in the latter days it was all gone,” he told the Irish Independent.

Mark Feehily is the second richest band member with a fortune of £13.4million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Nicky Byrne’s net worth, on the other hand, is between £1million and £4.3million, reports said.



Source link

Avatar

By Andrea Blazquez

Andrea Blazquez is the Assistant Late Lifestyle Editor at Express.co.uk. Andrea joined the company in 2021 after working as a social media officer, media researcher and TV and radio journalist at various news outlets as well as in the travel industry for years.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: