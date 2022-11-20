What Happened to Thranduil’s Face in The Hobbit Movies?

Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings films mostly followed J. R. R. Tolkien’s story. Of course, there were a few changes, but by and large things lined up. The Hobbit, however, was a different story. It seemed like the latter trilogy simply wanted to stir up some drama and overly Hollywoodize Tolkien’s story. For example, the introduction of Tauriel and her love affair with Kili was kind of ridiculous, and the inclusion of Azog the Defiler was an overly dramatic (if beneficial) change.





Another addition that The Hobbit films made was the conflict between Thranduil and Thorin. Granted, there was always tension between Elves and Dwarves, but there wasn’t a specific feud between those two rulers. And Thranduil didn’t decline to help the Dwarves on the day that Smaug (who originally looked like a God of War-like monster) attacked. His army was nowhere near the Lonely Mountain (hence the name) when things went down. With that said, there was one addition that Peter Jackson made to Thranduil’s character that was an improvement: Thranduil’s scarred and burned face.

Thranduil Looked Like a Zombie Elf

During The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, Thranduil questioned Thorin about his dragon-involved quest and even offered assistance. Yet, Thorin scoffed, claiming that Thranduil had abandoned them before and would not hold to his word. Then, Thorin started cursing the Elven king, but Thranduil cut him off, saying, “Do not talk to me of dragonfire. I know its wrath and ruin. I have faced the great serpents of the North.”

While Thranduil spoke, his face transformed. Much like Darth Sidious from Star Wars, Thranduil revealed that his fair appearance was a façade. Underneath his concealing magic, he was horribly burned with nothing but bone and sinew visible. Basically, he looked like a zombie Elf.

What Happened to Thranduil’s Face in LOTR

Thranduil’s face being damaged was one of the good additions that Peter Jackson made to The Hobbit. Exactly what happened to the Elven king isn’t clear because the whole thing was an invention for the film. However, being burned does theoretically line up with Thranduil’s story.

Thranduil’s first recorded appearance in The Lord of the Rings was when he and his father, Oropher, traveled East at the beginning of the Second Age. Together, they eventually founded an Elven realm in Greenwood the Great. Before that, Thranduil was born sometime during the First Age. Thranduil’s exact birth date was never recorded, but there were 590 years of the sun before Morgoth was overthrown in the War of Wrath. So, it’s perfectly reasonable that Thranduil would have been old enough (LOTR Elves are physically mature at 100 years old) to participate in the War of Wrath.

If Thranduil did participate in the War of Wrath, then he definitely would have faced dragons. It was during that massive conflict that Morgoth unleashed the horde against the Elves. Smaug (who took countless lives with his fires and destruction) was a relatively young and small dragon when compared to the great dragons in history. So, Thranduil would have seen and experienced some awful things before the Valar, Eärendil and the Great Eagles overcame them. Thus, even though Tolkien didn’t record Thranduil’s involvement with dragons, it makes perfect sense that he would have seen and been burned by them. It was a great addition by Peter Jackson because it added depth and history to Thranduil’s cautious and angry tone.