What Time Is ‘Yellowstone’ On Tonight? How To Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 3 Live on Paramount Network

Welcome back, Yellowstone. We missed ya, partner.

Last week, the first two episodes of Yellowstone Season 5 debuted on Paramount Network. Without getting too spoilery, fans were introduced to Governor John Dutton (Kevin Costner), Kayce and Monica dealt with a tragedy, and the captivating Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri) made her Yellowstone debut. If you missed the first two episodes, you can catch up with the Duttons on the Paramount Network website.

Tonight’s all-new episode (Season 5, Episode 3: “Tall Drink of Water”) will be followed by the season premiere of Taylor Sheridan’s new series Tulsa King, which streams weekly on Paramount+. What time is Yellowstone on tonight? Here’s everything you need to know.

WHEN DOES YELLOWSTONE SEASON 5, EPISODE 3 PREMIERE?

The next new episode of Yellowstone premieres Sunday, November 20, 2022 on Paramount Network.

WHAT TIME IS YELLOWSTONE SEASON 5, EPISODE 3 ON TONIGHT?

Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 3 (“Tall Drink of Water”) premieres Sunday, November 20 at 8:00 p.m. ET on Paramount Network. Can’t watch live? Encore performances air from 10:04-11:15 p.m. ET and 12:08-1:19 a.m. on the network. New episodes are also available for next-day streaming on the Paramount Network website/app.

YELLOWSTONE SEASON 5 LIVE STREAM INFO:

If you have a valid cable login, you can watch Yellowstone Season 5 live on the Paramount Network app and website. No cable login? Paramount Network offers a free 24-hour viewing pass for first-time users.

WHERE TO WATCH YELLOWSTONE SEASON 5 WITHOUT CABLE:

You can also stream new episodes of Yellowstone live or on demand with an active subscription to fuboTV, Sling TV (via the $6/month “Comedy Extra” add-on), Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Philo, or DIRECTV STREAM. YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Philo offer free trials for new subscribers.

Individual episodes and complete seasons of Yellowstone are also available to purchase on Amazon.

WILL YELLOWSTONE SEASON 5 BE ON PEACOCK OR PARAMOUNT+?

Sadly, Yellowstone isn’t streaming on Paramount+. Season 5 won’t be available for next-day streaming on Peacock, but the new season should debut on the platform a few months after the season finale airs on Paramount Network.

WHEN DOES YELLOWSTONE SEASON 5, EPISODE 4 AIR?

Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 4 airs Sunday, November 27 at 8:00 p.m. ET on Paramount Network.