Whatever Happened To Gabriel From Netflix’s Emily In Paris?

The rom-com series Emily in Paris has been quite the ratings hit since it premiered on Netflix. Starring Lily Collins as the titular character, the show tells the story of a young woman who learns to juggle her career and relationships after moving to Paris for her dream job. And while the Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated show has gained mixed reactions (French critics have hated it from the start) for various reasons, no one can forget the time when Collins’ character became involved in a love triangle with her charming neighbor Gabriel.

Unfortunately, Gabriel was written off the show after two seasons (he decided to open his restaurant in Normandy). Since then, it’s been assumed that he won’t be heard from again.





Who Played Gabriel In Emily In Paris?

The actor behind Gabriel is Lucas Bravo and interestingly, he was trying to get away from it all when creator Darren Star offered him a role in his Netflix show.

“We had the entire month of July last year, going back and forth, meeting with Darren, and getting back into the room,” the actor recalled.

“Then I went on vacation expecting an answer, and they called me back right when I was on top of a mountain, with a shepherd, just trying to avoid civilization. I had some more meetings with Darren and Lily, the producers at Paramount, and the director for block one. That’s how it started.”

It also turns out that just like Gabriel, Bravo can cook too, which may have helped him land the part. “A few years ago, I was working in this bar and one of the sous chefs left, and I told them, ‘I don’t think I can learn anything more at the bar. Can I assist you?’ And he accepted,” he said.

“So for two months, I was basically a sous chef and I had a blast. It was an open kitchen so customers could see us, but it was a lot of fun.”

And while he didn’t stay in the show for too long, Bravo has nothing but good memories of his time on Emily in Paris, especially with co-star Collins. The last scene he ended up filming was the one where Gabriel says goodbye to go Normandy and for Bravo, it felt quite real.

“I was really connected to that moment,” he explained. “Lily gives you so much, and pretty much all you have to do is react to the emotions she’s sending your way.”

Since Emily In Paris, Lucas Bravo Has Gone On To Star In Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Almost soon as he wrapped up his time on the show, Bravo went on to join the cast of Anthony Fabian’s period dramedy, which is headlined by Oscar nominees Isabelle Huppert and Lesley Manville.

Set in the 1950s, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris tells the story of a cleaning lady (Manville) who falls in love with a couture Dior dress, so much so that she’s convinced she must have it. Bravo plays a Dior staffer who befriends Mrs. Harris.

The actor admits his role in the film is a lot closer to himself made it “quite difficult to deliver a performance.” Not to mention, Bravo also recalled developing an “impostor syndrome” after being cast alongside two of cinema’s greatest icons.

“It is the first film I have made abroad. I came in with my impostor syndrome wondering if they had really made the right choice in a cast including Isabelle Huppert and Lambert Wilson,” he told Numero.

At the same time, Bravo can’t help but critique himself adding, “I have realized that I could have really brought more nuance to many scenes, or been more accurate in my acting. Two years ago, when I was shooting, all I could do was to be as authentic as possible.”

Right after working on this movie though, it’s hard to imagine Bravo having any time to review his performance considering he had to go to work on a movie with George Clooney and Julia Roberts next.

Most Recently, He Also Played Julia Roberts’ Love Interest In Ticket To Paradise

If anyone thought that Roberts’ airplane captain boyfriend looked familiar, it’s because that was none other than Bravo. And for the actor, the experience had been quite the pinch-me moment. “It took me a while to announce it to my family and friends,” he recalled.

“I wanted to work first and not get distracted, but when I did, it was fun because I was all way through announcing it just with one name and they were already so happy.”

And if he were to pick one memorable scene from the film, it would be the one he shared with Roberts. “I think the snake cave with Julia because it was just a…so everything on paper was so weird,” he revealed. “Australia [where the film was shot], Summer, Christmas, Julia Roberts, snake poison, me on the floor. I was like, ‘What are the choices that brought me to this moment?’”

Following Ticket to Paradise, Bravo is set to star in two upcoming films: the comedy The Honeymoon and the horror thriller Rottenbury Drive. The actor is also hoping he’d get to do a film with Denzel Washington “I could probably end my career right after collaborating with him. I’d be like, ‘Okay, check!’”