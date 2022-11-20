This article discusses what’s coming to Netflix in December 2022.

Welcome to our monthly rundown of what’s coming to Netflix in December 2022. Please note, this article focuses primarily on original content rather than licensed fare, with particular attention paid to recognizable IPs or hotly-anticipated movies and shows. Since complete information isn’t available right now, this article will be regularly updated throughout the month with the latest additions as and when we get them. And do remember that here at Ready Steady Cut we offer the most comprehensive coverage of all streaming releases, so be sure to check back regularly not just for updates but for links to our reviews and recaps for December’s offerings.

What’s coming to Netflix in December 2022?

December 1

Dead End — A group of people sharing a ride accidentally switches cars with a bank robber, who then pursues them to retrieve the stolen money he left in the trunk.

Qala — Haunted by her past, a talented singer with a rising career copes with the pressure of success, a mother’s disdain and the voices of doubt within her.

The Masked Scammer — Featuring interviews with his accomplices and victims alike, this deep dive explores how a master con man scammed French elites out of millions of euros.

Troll — When an explosion in the Norwegian mountains awakens an ancient troll, officials appoint a fearless paleontologist to stop it from wreaking deadly havoc.

December 2

Firefly Lane (Season 2, Part 1) — Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke are inseparable BFFs in this romantic drama based on Kristin Hannah’s bestselling novel.

Hot Skull — In a dystopian world, as an epidemic spreads through verbal communication, a tyrannical institution pursues a linguist immune to the disease.

Lady Chatterley’s Lover — Unhappily married aristocrat Lady Chatterley begins a torrid affair — and falls deeply in love — with the gamekeeper on her husband’s country estate.

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol — On a cold Christmas Eve, selfish miser Ebenezer Scrooge has one night left to face his past — and change the future — before time runs out.

“Sr.” — Robert Downey Jr. pays tribute to his late father in this documentary chronicling the life and eclectic career of pioneering filmmaker Robert Downey Sr.

Warriors of Future — When a meteor carrying a destructive plant strikes the world, a suicide squad is given hours to save their post-apocalyptic city from total collapse.

December 5

Mighty Express: Mighty Trains Race — Trouble on the tracks! Freight Nate gets tricked into participating in a high-speed race — with all the Mighty Express cargo cars at stake!

December 6

Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus — Christmas Eve takes a twisty turn when the Boss Baby accidentally swaps places with one of Santa’s elves and gets stranded at the North Pole.

Delivery by Christmas — When a spiteful coworker sabotages her deliveries, a courier and a helpful customer must race to return Christmas presents to their intended recipients.

Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me? — Stand-up comedy special.

December 7

Burning Patience — A young man becomes Pablo Neruda’s mail carrier and gets involved in a world of words that fuels his desire to be a poet to woo the woman of his dreams.

I Hate Christmas — After lying to her family about having a boyfriend, a single nurse begins a desperate search to find a partner by Christmas — which is in 24 days.

Smiley — Two men and their friends in Barcelona navigate hesitations, hangups and missed connections as they search for the true love they’ve been missing.

The Marriage App — Tangled in a troubled marriage, a frustrated couple finds hope in a fun app that rewards good deeds — until the obsession to win points takes over.

The Most Beautiful Flower — Curvy, curly, confident Mich knows she’s fabulous. Now she just has to convince everyone else at her Xochimilco high school to believe it too.

Too Hot to Handle (Season 4) — On the shores of paradise, gorgeous singles meet and mingle. But there’s a twist. To win a $100,000 grand prize, they’ll have to give up sex.

December 8

The Elephant Whisperers — Bomman and Bellie, a couple in south India, devote their lives to caring for an orphaned baby elephant named Raghu, forging a family like no other.

In Broad Daylight: The Narvarte Case — This documentary unveils evidence of corruption in the investigation into the murder of five people in the Narvarte neighborhood of Mexico City in 2015.

December 9

CAT — Living under an alias, a former police informant is summoned to infiltrate a major drug empire but uncovers a dangerous connection to his dark past.

Dragon Age: Absolution — With great power at stake, a group of rebel mages and thieves goes head-to-head against a sinister force possessing a dangerous artifact.

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio — Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro reinvents the classic story of a wooden puppet brought to life in this stunning stop-motion musical tale.

Dream Home Makeover (Season 4) — Dreams come true for real families looking for the perfect home tailored to their own unique style, thanks to Shea and Syd McGee of Studio McGee.

Money Heist Korea: Joint Economic Area Part 2 — Thieves overtake the mint of a unified Korea. With hostages trapped inside, the police must stop them — as well as the shadowy mastermind behind it all.

December 10

Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow — Continuation of the well-liked k-drama.

December 13

Gudetama: An Eggcelent Adventure — Gudetama, the lazy egg, reluctantly embarks on an adventure of a lifetime with Shakipiyo, a newly hatched chick, who is determined to find their mother.

Last Chance U: Basketball (Season 2) — “Last Chance U” hits the hardwood in East Los Angeles as a coach with strong convictions leads young men who hope to fulfill major college potential.

Single’s Inferno (Season 2) — Stranded and ready to mingle, flirty singles search for love on a deserted island they can only escape as couples for romantic date nights in paradise.

December 14

Glitter — In 1976 Sopot, Poland, three determined women navigate social and political changes as they strive to find independence, financial freedom and love.

Kangaroo Valley — Journey to a secret valley in Australia, where a nervous baby kangaroo named Mala faces hungry dingoes and winter snows in this coming-of-age adventure.

December 15

Sonic Prime — When an explosive battle with Dr. Eggman shatters the universe, Sonic races through parallel dimensions to reconnect with his friends and save the world.

The Big 4 — Four retired assassins spring back into action when they cross paths with a straight-arrow cop who’s determined to track down an elusive murderer.

Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Mystery Episode — Special Murderville episode.

December 16

A Storm for Christmas — Follows a group of people who arrive at Oslo airport, some to welcome their loved ones, some to fly home to their families, and others who want to fly away and escape Christmas.

BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths — An acclaimed journalist and documentarian goes on an epic introspective journey to reconcile with the past, the present and his identity.

Far From Home

Cook At All Costs — In this kitchen contest, home cooks bid on ingredients to create dishes that will impress celebrity guest judges — and win the cash left in their bank.

Dance Monsters — Dancing reality competition.

How to Ruin Christmas (Season 3) — Free-spirited Tumi always manages to make a mess of things. Can she make it through this holiday family reunion without ruining it completely?

Paradise PD (Season 4) — An eager young rookie joins the ragtag small-town police force led by his dad as they bumble, squabble and snort their way through a big drug case.

Summer Job — In this reality competition series, 10 Gen Z participants think they’re on a dream vacation — but to keep the fun going, they must find summer jobs.

The Recruit — A rookie lawyer at the CIA stumbles headlong into the dangerous world of international espionage when a former asset threatens to expose agency secrets.

The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari — Portrays human bravery and resilience after a tragic volcano disaster in New Zealand.

December 20

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh (Part 1) — When sinister forces threaten the peace of Britannia, a young prince embarks on a perilous journey to save his loved ones and discover his true powers.

December 21

Emily in Paris (Season 3) — After landing her dream job in Paris, Chicago marketing exec Emily Cooper embraces her adventurous new life while juggling work, friends and romance.

December 22

Alice in Borderland (Season 2) — An aimless gamer and his two friends find themselves in a parallel Tokyo, where they’re forced to compete in a series of sadistic games to survive.

December 23

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery — In Rian Johnson’s “Knives Out” follow-up, detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of suspects.

December 25

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical — An extraordinary girl with a sharp mind and vivid imagination takes a daring stand to change her story — with miraculous results.

The Witcher: Blood Origin — More than a thousand years before the events of “The Witcher,” seven outcasts in an Elven world join forces in a quest against an all-powerful empire.

Time Hustler — After being hit in the head, a man wakes up in 1927 to discover that he’s the spitting image of a famous bandit — and decides to make the most of it.

December 27

Chelsea Handler: Revolution — Stand-up comedy special.

December 30

The Glory — After a childhood marked by pain and violence, a woman puts a carefully planned revenge scheme in motion.

They Cloned Tyrone — A series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio (John Boyega, Jamie Foxx and Teyonah Parris) onto the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy.

White Noise — White Noise is a 2022 apocalyptic black comedy film written and directed by Noah Baumbach, adapted from the 1985 novel of the same name by Don DeLillo.

That’s everything original that’s coming to Netflix in December 2022, not including a plethora of licensed content. You can check out all of this content and plenty more with a subscription to Netflix.

Additional reading:

Related