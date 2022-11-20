When will ‘Formula 1: Drive to Survive’ Season 5 be on Netflix?

That’s a wrap on another Formula 1 World Championship and as ever, there have been plenty of stories throughout the year. Those stories will be played out in another season of F1: Drive to Survive, but when will season 5 be available? No release date has been announced just yet, but we can take a good educated guess based on prior seasons.

In case you didn’t know, Netflix renewed Formula 1: Drive to Survive for a fifth and sixth season meaning that Netflix covered both the 2022 and will cover the 2023 season too.

The show has been cited as being one of the many reasons the sport is growing particularly in the United States. Season 5 is set to be another cracker with lots of storylines and threads to follow.

The big changes going into the season were the big regulation changes which notably changed how cars can follow each other and led to more overtaking. They’ll no doubt touch on the controversy of the Red Bull cost cap breach and cover many teams’ trials and tribulations throughout the year.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 5 will release on Netflix in 2023

Let’s look at the last couple of seasons of F1: Drive to Survive vs. when the new season started (Season 2 came in 2020 the season was pushed back):

So both prior seasons hit Netflix in March but they’ve notably come 9 days before the race Sunday (or 7 days before the start of FP1).

The first race of the 2023 season is due to get underway on March 5th (FP1 on March 3rd) meaning that if it follows the exact same trend as the prior two seasons, we’ll be seeing season 5 of Formula 1: Drive to Survive on Netflix starting on February 24th, 2023.

That week then gets you amped up and caught up ready for the 2023 Formula One World Championship which is set for a record-breaking 24 races.

In case you haven’t heard, Netflix is also working on a bunch more sports documentaries over the coming year, with some very much made using the mold perfected with F1: Drive to Survive.

The team behind Formula 1: Drive to Survive will also be releasing documentaries on the PGA and the ATP and WTA Tour.

Finally in F1-Netflix news, you may have heard Netflix put in a bid earlier in the year to get the live rights to Formula 1 but ultimately lost out to ESPN in the United States.

Fabulous evening with our Drive to Survive family. What an incredible, unforgettable, unexpected journey it’s been. Here’s to many more laps together x pic.twitter.com/PmkK0iivjr — Will Buxton (@wbuxtonofficial) November 18, 2022

Are you looking forward to season 5 of Drive to Survive? Let us know in the comments below and let us know which storylines you want to see play out in the documentary series.