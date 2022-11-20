Where to Watch Yellowstone 1883 (US, UK, Canada)

Our readers support us. This post may contain affiliate links. We earn from qualifying purchases. Learn More

After the grand success of Yellowstone, show co-creator Taylor Sheridan is in the works of creating multiple spin-offs and prequel series.

The first of those prequels to hit the big screen is 1883, which came out in December 2021.

1883 follows James and Margaret Dutton, along with their children James and Elsa, as they flee poverty in Tennessee. The family joins a European immigrant wagon train in Texas and heads out West.

The journey is full of dangers, from bad weather, disease, and attacks from outside forces. At the end of their journey, the Duttons eventually settle on a beautiful plot of land in Montana, which becomes the formidable Yellowstone Dutton Ranch.

Along with Yellowstone, 1883 has had huge success and is a hit with modern western fans.

With a spin-off series titled 1883: The Bass Reevese Story on the way, find out where you can watch the original season below.

How to watch 1883

1883 is available to watch on the streaming service Paramount+ in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia. Apart from the Paramount+ website, users can access Paramount + content as an add-on from Amazon Prime Video, The Roku Channel, and DirecTV.

Paramount+ is available for $4.99 a month for the essential plan and $9.99 for the premium plan. The plans include a free 7-day trial week and can be canceled at any time.

Paramount+ also offers a 25% student discount and the ability to save up to 16% with an annual subscription.

1883 isn’t available to watch live on the Paramount Network channel.

Is 1883 available to watch on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or Peacock?

Since 1883 is Paramount+ exclusive, is not available to watch on Netflix, Hulu, or Peacock. However, users can purchase or rent the series on Amazon Prime Video.

For those who can’t access 1883 in their region, you can use a VPN. A VPN will allow you to change your virtual location and log into Paramount+ anywhere in the world.

Where can I watch 1883 for free?

The best way to watch 1883 for free is by signing up for the Paramount+ 7-day free trial and watching the series within these 7 days.

How many episodes are in season one of 1883?

Season one of 1883 consisted of 10 episodes. The first two episodes were released on December 28, 2021, with new episodes released from December to February. All 10 episodes are currently available to watch on Paramount+.

Here is the 1883 season 1 episode release schedule:

Episode 1 “1883” December 18, 2021 Episode 2 “Behind Us, A Cliff” December 18, 2021 Episode 3 “River” December 25, 2021 Episode 4 “The Crossing” January 8, 2022 Episode 5 “The Fangs of Freedom” January 8, 2022 Episode 6 “Boring The Devil” January 29, 2022 Episode 7 “Lightning Yellow Hair” January 29, 2022 Episode 8 “The Weep of Surrender” February 12, 2022 Episode 9 “Racing Clouds” February 18, 2022 Episode 10 “This Is Not Your Heaven” February 26, 2022

When will season two of 1883 premiere?

While there is no official release date yet for season two of 1883, many speculate that it will be released in late 2022 or early 2023.

In February 2022, Paramount+ made an announcement that the “next chapter” of 1883 would premiere in late 2022. However, some sources now believe the show won’t premiere until sometime in 2023.

Unlike season one of 1883 which followed the Dutton family, season two is set to follow lawman Bass Reaves. There is no indication if the Duttons will play a role in the new season.

Officially known as 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, the second season will focus on the real-life story of Bass Reeves. Reeves was the first black deputy of the U.S. Marshals to serve West of the Mississippi River.

During his career, Reeves learned to speak multiple Native American languages, and he arrested over 3,000 outlaws. He is supposedly the inspiration for the iconic character The Lone Ranger.

