Whisker Wonderland gives owners a wintery photoshoot with their pets

Pet owners got the chance to get professional pictures taken at the Erie Humane Society with a festive winter backdrop.

It was the Whisker Wonderland event at the humane society as all kinds of animals got the chance to have two digital photos made for the whole family. Owners also had the opportunity to make customized paw print ornaments and shop for Christmas toys and gifts for their furry friends.

“Actually, it’ll be pretty great. I’ve had other dogs before that I haven’t had many pictures of. Now with her being almost a year old, now I’ll be able to come back every year and get this done again. So it’ll be pretty cool,” said David Bardo, dog owner.

It cost $25 to get the pictures with profits going towards benefitting the humane society.