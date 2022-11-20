Wild West Expert Reacts to More Of Red Dead 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 saw Rockstar return to the frontiers of the Wild West for a prequel to the seminal Red Dead Redemption. Rockstar went out of their way to make Red Dead Redemption 2 feel and look authentic. We brought Danny in to see if Rockstar delivered on that promise.

In this video Danny breaks down old western towns and cities, hunting, train robberies, firearms, and architecture. Part 2 of this series is on the way so make sure to subscribe to GameSpot to see more in the future.

