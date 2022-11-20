Categories
Gaming

Wild West Expert Reacts to More Of Red Dead 2



Wild West Expert Reacts to More Of Red Dead 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 saw Rockstar return to the frontiers of the Wild West for a prequel to the seminal Red Dead Redemption. Rockstar went out of their way to make Red Dead Redemption 2 feel and look authentic. We brought Danny in to see if Rockstar delivered on that promise.

In this video Danny breaks down old western towns and cities, hunting, train robberies, firearms, and architecture. Part 2 of this series is on the way so make sure to subscribe to GameSpot to see more in the future.

Center of the West:https://centerofthewest.org/

Cody Firearms Museum:https://centerofthewest.org/our-museums/firearms/

Cody Firearms Museum Twitter:https://twitter.com/codyfirearms

Cody Firearms Museum Instagram: www.instagram.com/codyfirearmsmuseum

ARMAX:https://www.armaxjournal.org/

History Unloaded:https://historyunloaded.podbean.com/





Source link

Newslanes Media

By Newslanes Media

Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: