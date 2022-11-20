World Cup beer piled up as Budweiser come up with new plan

FIFA World Cup sponsors Budweiser have come up with a new solution to shift huge amounts of stock that could end up going to waste in Qatar. Tournament organisers moved to ban the sale of alcohol from World Cup stadiums at the last minute, which has left the drinks company in an awkward situation.

Alcohol regulations have been a hot topic in the lead-up to the World Cup.

Qatar is a ‘dry’ nation with beer and wine expensive and hard to come by, but chiefs hinted that rules could be relaxed to make it more affordable for fans during the four-week period.

As the kick-off date edged closer, however, it became clear that those promises would not be fulfilled.

A 500ml glass of Budweiser will set supporters back a whopping £11.60 and it will only be available in designated fan parks after the Qatari royal family pressured organisers to ban the sale of beer in stadiums.

