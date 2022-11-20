Yellowstone Fans Are Hoping Josh Lucas Will Play John Dutton In An Upcoming Prequel Series

I’m here for it.

I’ve always been a fan of Josh Lucas, but up until recently, his appearance on Yellowstone has really been an afterthought.

He appeared in a few flashback scenes here and there, never really more than a minute or two, but now that we’re in Season 5, we’re getting much more significant screen time for Lucas, who plays a young John Dutton.

And fans are loving it.

josh lucas as a young john dutton is absolute perfection 🤤😍 — αdorĸαвle αѕн 🧚🏼‍♀️ (@adorkable_ashh) November 21, 2022

Josh Lucas playing young John Dutton continues to be a phenomenal casting decision. — Cade Carlton (@CadeCarlton) November 21, 2022

Lucas has starred in films such as Sweet Home Alabama, American Psycho, A Beautiful Mind, The Lincoln Lawyer, and more, as well as television appearances in The Firm and The Mysteries of Laura.

But it begs the question… are we going to have Lucas star in his own Yellowstone prequel series?

We’ve had 1883 starring Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Sam Elliott. The upcoming 1923 will star Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. And Taylor Sheridan has said that he wants to continue the story with separate spinoffs that take place in both the ’40s and the 1960s.

So is another prequel in the mix? Starring the mustached Josh Lucas as a young Livestock Comish, John Dutton? Maybe in the mid-’80s?

The fans hope so:

I’m sick and tired of Taylor Sheridan gatekeeping Josh Lucas as John Dutton from me in these flashback scenes. I NEED A WHOLE SEASON OF HIM pic.twitter.com/5DvUd0FsmY — Its_Abby_ (@Ya_Girl_Abby4) November 21, 2022

I wouldn’t mind a @Yellowstone prequel series, with Josh Lucas reprising his role as young John Dutton 👀 — Mel Gabriel (@mehgabriel) August 4, 2022

So… this is totally leading to a Yellowstone prequel with Josh Lucas as a John Dutton AND I AM HERE FOR IT!!! RAWR! #Yellowstone — txchickidie (@txchickidie) November 21, 2022

Ok we need a 1997 sequel of Yellowstone with Josh Lucas as young John — Derv (@shivroyandshit) November 15, 2022

I guess we’ll just have to wait and see…

Taylor Sheridan Reveals 1940s & 1960s-Era Prequels For ‘Yellowstone’

COME ON WITH IT.

We recently learned the exciting news that Yellowstone’s upcoming prequel series, 1923, will be split up into two seasons with eight episodes in each.

That’s a huge plus, considering 1883 was only one lone season.

Needless to say, we have a lot to look forward to in 1923, as it’ll focus on the trials and tribulations of the Dutton family through the end of Prohibition, the beginning of the Great Depression, and the emergence of the flu, all with famed actors Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren leading the charge as Jacob and Cara Dutton.

However, perhaps the most intriguing part of the news, is that Taylor Sheridan is lobbying for two more spinoff series, one focusing on the Dutton family in the 1940s, and the other, the 1960s.

I don’t think anybody was expecting this one, especially considering the massive workload Sheridan has for the near future, with Yellowstone Season Five coming out November 13th, 1923 dropping shortly after, and the other shows he has in the works like Tulsa King, starring Sylvester Stallone, and the next season of The Mayor of Kingstown, which dropped last year.

Nevertheless, it appears that the 1940s spinoff will more than likely focus on the Dutton family during World War II, and the 1960s spinoff will put emphasis on the family during the Vietnam War. The Duttons may have to fight off some hippies along the way as well.

Not to mention, this will ultimately lead up to the birth and/or childhood of John Dutton III (Kevin Costner), the John Dutton we all know and love on Yellowstone today.

I guess time will tell, but this is MASSIVE news in the Taylor Sheridan world.

The Cast Of 1923

1923 will be based around the life of the Dutton family through the end of prohibition, the emergence of the Great Depression, as well as the flu pandemic.

According to the official synopsis:

“1923 focuses on the Dutton family’s next two generations as they struggle to survive historic drought, lawlessness and prohibition, and an epidemic of cattle theft; all battled beneath the cloud of Montana’s great depression, which preceded the nation by almost a decade.”

Needless to say, we have a lot to look forward to when the series is released in December.

In the mean time, let’s take a look at the upcoming stars for the show:

The Dutton Family:

Harrison Ford will play Jacob Dutton, the brother of Tim McGraw’s 1883 character Jacob Dutton.

Helen Mirren takes the role of Cara Dutton, Jacob’s wife.

James Badge Dale will play John Dutton Sr., the oldest nephew and right-hand man of Jacob. He’s the son of James Dutton (Tim McGraw) and the great grandfather of John Dutton (Kevin Costner).

Marley Shelton will play Emma Dutton, the wife of John Dutton Sr. and the mother of Jack Dutton.

Darren Mann will play Jack Dutton, the son of John Sr. and Emma, and the great nephew of Jacob Dutton. He’s a hardworking rancher and dedicated to the Dutton name.

Brandon Sklenar will portray Spencer Dutton, Jacob Dutton’s nephew and John Dutton Sr.’s brother.

Additional Characters:

Jerome Flynn, AKA Bronn from Game Of Thrones, will play Banner Creighton, a hard-nosed Scottish brogue and the leader of the local sheep men. Sounds like he has the makings of the bad guy?

Robert Patrick takes on the role of Sheriff William McDowell, a friend to the Dutton family.

Michelle Randolph will play Elizabeth Strafford, a feisty woman who is willing to do anything to marry into the Dutton family.

Brian Geraghty will play a loyal ranch foreman in the show.

Aminah Nieves will play Teonna Rainwater, a young woman who lives at a government residential boarding school. Judging by the last name, she’s probably related to Thomas Rainwater from Yellowstone.

Julia Schlaepfer will play Alexandra, a British woman who meets one of the Duttons while abroad.

Jennifer Ehle will play Sister Mary O’Connor, an Irish nun.

Former James Bond actor Timothy Dalton will play Donald Whitfield, a “wealthy and nefarious” man who seems to be a Dutton Family enemy.

Nevertheless, I can’t wait to see how it all comes together this December.

The Dutton Family Tree

In that 1893 flashback from Yellowstone Season 4, we see that James has two sons with him, John Sr. (who will be a major character in 1923) and Spencer… Generation Two.

They should be in their forties or so by the time 1923 rolls around and will have children of their own (Generation Three), and John Sr. and Spencer might even have young grandchildren (people got married pretty young back then), so that’s Generation Four.

Now, here’s where it get’s interesting… John Dutton III (born sometime in the 1950s) of Yellowstone would be Generation Five, which means Kayce, Jamie (adopted), the late Lee Dutton, and Beth Dutton would all be Generation Six, and young Tate would be Generation 7.

And that’s exactly what Tim McGraw himself has confirmed.

Tim says he plays the great-great-grandfather of John Dutton in the bonus Blu-ray content:

“I play John Dutton’s great-great-grandfather. Our family is the first to discover Yellowstone and settle it. And in doing that, we are the first to really defend it and fight people off, and try to establish it and then survive.

J.D.’s the patriarch of the family. He’s the guy that had the balls, I guess, to set out and take his family across the country and head up to Montana, and sorta settle this unknown land, this untamed land up there, and turn it into something.”

Of course, which generation of Dutton has implications for the show because in the Season Finale of 1883, Elsa Dutton (Isabel May) is on the verge of death and her father, James Dutton (Tim McGraw) needs to find a place to bury her because wherever they bury her body is where the Dutton family is going to settle.

So Spotted Eagle, a Crow elder, recommends a spot called the Paradise Valley.

But, there’s a catch… the Duttons can’t have it forever.

“Yes, Paradise. Good name. But you know this: that in seven generations, my people will rise up and take it back from you.”

To which James says:

“In seven generations, you can have it.”

Doesn’t bode well for the Dutton family in Yellowstone Season 5, does it?

