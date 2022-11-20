‘Yellowstone’ Fans Are Outraged Over Season 5 Premiere

“Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.”

The Yellowstone premiere was filled with drama, and we’re not just talking about what happened on the Dutton ranch. Yes, the episodes clocked in at more than 2 hours and were filled with traumatic events, political power moves, and intense moments, but some fans had difficulty tuning in and took to social media to air their complaints.

The season 5 premiere broke records with more than 12 million viewers, but when Yellowstone asked fans on Instagram about the episodes, they were flooded with angry comments.

Yellowstone asked, “What did you think of the premiere?” …and received thousands of replies, many angry responses from fans who couldn’t find it on their streaming services.

“Couldn’t watch the damn thing even with Paramount Network, Paramount +, HULU, Amazon Prime… why do I pay for all of these when you can’t watch it without paying even more money 🤷🏼♀️🤦🏼♀️”

“Glad I wasn’t the only one pissed off about this. It took me 40 minutes to find a channel to download and then get a free 14 day trial to watch it 😡”

“Haven’t got to watch because it’s not on this stupid app I had to pay extra for to watch 🙄 guess I’ll let you know tomorrow when it’s supposedly going to be available on the app”

“I pay for Paramount plus specifically for Yellowstone and couldn’t even watch it there. I did a free trial on Philo”

“I’m tired of having to pay extra for all these different channels. I couldn’t watch it either. So frustrating.”

“I cant find a place to watch this damn show.”

And here’s the issue: Yellowstone is only available on Paramount Network or the Paramount Network app (you will have to log in through your cable provider). The first episode only is currently available to watch for free without logging in on paramountnetwork.com. Yellowstone is not available on Paramount+, the streaming service that airs Yellowstone spinoffs like 1883 and the upcoming 1923.

Paramount+ addressed the question in the “help” section of their website: “Yellowstone is not available on Paramount+ due to streaming rights.” Peacock owns the streaming rights to Yellowstone, and currently has seasons 1-4, but season 5 will not be available on Peacock until after the entire season airs on Paramount Network.

If you do not have cable, you can purchase new episodes on Amazon Prime, iTunes, or Vudu, but keep in mind that episodes may not be available right away. Episodes cost $2-$3 each to purchase them this way.

If you have a streaming service with live TV like Philo, you can watch it live for $25/month after a 7-day free trial.

Episode three airs on November 20, so be sure you have a plan in place before the show starts!

