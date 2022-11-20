Yellowstone promo teases Dutton and Rainwater alliance

She’s now facing considerable time in jail if her opponent decides to press formal charges for assault and battery.

Out of desperation, John could turn to Rainwater to pull some strings and ensure his daughter’s freedom.

Some viewers might be thinking it’s a long time coming for Beth, but John knows the ranch is far safer with her to protect it and will stop at nothing to keep her out of trouble.

Yellowstone season 5 continues Sundays on the Paramount Network in the USA and the following Monday on Paramount+.