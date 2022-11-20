Your favourite song lyrics determine whether you are one of four relationship types, say scientists

If you find yourself singing along to Adele’s hit “Someone Like You”, then you may be a touch anxious about your relationship.

This is according to a new study which has found that your preference for certain lyrics can indicate how committed or confident you are in a relationship.

Psychologists have found that if people are inclined to fear being abandoned, they will prefer lyrics like Adele’s, which are infected with these concerns.

On the other hand, those who hum along to The Beatles’ upbeat “Love Me Do” are more than likely to be very secure in their relationships, according to University of Toronto study.

The university’s Dr Ravin Alaei said: “Lyrics matter, so pay attention to them. The lyrics of your favourite songs about relationships may help validate your thoughts and feelings but may also reveal things about your experiences of relationships that you might not have realised.”

The study divided people into four groups with different approaches to relationships, including the rejection-feeling “anxious” group, the negative and cold “avoidant” group, the confident “secure” group, and a mixed group.

Published in the journal Personal Relationships, the study assessed the lyrics to 7,000 different songs based on their variously “secure”, anxious”, or “avoidant” content, then asked a test group to pick out their favourite tracks.

The survey found that test group members who were “avoidant”, that is generally pessimistic about relationships and therefore not keen to enter them, consistently chose songs with “avoidant” lyrics”.

This pattern was also found with the other groups, with anxious people concisely choosing Adele’s “Someone Like You”, with its words “I couldn’t stay away, I couldn’t fight it / I had hoped you’d see my face and that you’d be reminded / That for me it isn’t over”.

Among those more secure in their relationship, a secure attitude towards relationships was Sonny and Cher’s “I Got You Babe” was often picked out, with its upbeat refrain lyrics “put your little hand in mine / There ain’t no hill or mountain we can’t climb”.

Dr Alaei said: “It’s pretty much a manual on how to be securely attached.”