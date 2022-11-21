🌱 Christmas Trees For Pets + Leader Awards + Route 101 Construction





Good morning, friends. It’s Tuesday in Bedford and I’m back in your inbox to get you caught up on all the most important things happening in Bedford today including updates on…

Women receive Scouting leadership awards .

. Balsam Fir Christmas trees to help pets.

to help pets. Traffic will be one lane on Route 101 for bridge construction. But first, today’s weather: Mostly sunny. High: 46 Low: 29.

🚪 Dear local businesses: Patch invites you to partner with us to build local awareness and set yourself apart from the competition. Showcase your business and drive more customers through your door with a sponsorship in our Bedford newsletter. Click here to learn more. Here are the top stories in Bedford today:

Amy LaBelle, the founder of Labelle Winery, was presented the 2022 Granite State Outstanding Women’s Leadership Award at Women’s Leadership Reception by the Daniel Webster Council (DWC), Boy Scouts of America. Four outstanding Bedford leaders were also honored with 21 others who received The Golden Doe Award for women in leadership and excellence in Scouting. Congratulations to all! (carriagetownenews.com) Fresh Christmas trees arrived at The Animal Rescue League of N.H. Monday—just in time for the holidays. Balsam Fir Christmas Trees arrived from Beloin Tree Farm Monday morning. The ARLNH thanks “a crew of volunteers from Bar Harbor Wealth Management, CCA Global Partners, and Saint Anselm College” for their help with the tree delivery in a recent social media post. Help out shelter pets this holiday season by purchasing a tree from the Animal Rescue League of N.H. on Route 101. Find out more here: (Animal Rescue League of NH via Facebook) Construction will begin this week to replace a “Red Listed Bridge”on Route 101 where it crosses at Pulpit Brook. Roadwork will begin on Nov. 21, weather permitting, and starting Nov, 22, traffic will be rerouted “to one lane of alternating two-way traffic between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. from mile marker 46.4 to 47.4,” New Hampshire Department of Transportation officials said. The good news is we should have a safe new bridge in place by July 14, 2023. (NH DOT) From our sponsor: Today’s Bedford Daily is brought to you in part by T-Mobile. T-Mobile has invested billions to light up their best network ever, covering 99% of people in America with LTE, which helps to keep communities like ours informed and connected. We thank T-Mobile for their support and for making today’s Bedford Daily possible.

603 Charcuterie: “LAST CHANCE! 603 Charcuterie and The Canvas Road Show will show you step by step how to make this one of a kind Charcuterie Board. So grab a partner, wine or beer and lets have some fun! You will go home with a custom made tray.” (The Canvas Road Show via Facebook)

“LAST CHANCE! 603 Charcuterie and The Canvas Road Show will show you step by step how to make this one of a kind Charcuterie Board. So grab a partner, wine or beer and lets have some fun! You will go home with a custom made tray.” (The Canvas Road Show via Facebook) The Craftworkers’ Guild Annual Holiday Fair: “Our Annual Holiday Fair starts this Friday , November 25th continuing through December 22nd. Many new hand crafted gifts from our talented artists with a changing inventory. Shopify on line will also be available.” (The Craftworkers’ Guild via Facebook)

“Our Annual Holiday Fair starts this Friday , November 25th continuing through December 22nd. Many new hand crafted gifts from our talented artists with a changing inventory. Shopify on line will also be available.” (The Craftworkers’ Guild via Facebook) The Library will close early “Happy Thanksgiving from the Bedford Public Library! For the holiday, the building will close early at 5 p.m.on Wednesday, Nov. 23 and will re-open on Saturday, Nov. 26.” (Bedford (NH) Public Library via Facebook)

“Happy Thanksgiving from the Bedford Public Library! For the holiday, the building will close early at 5 p.m.on Wednesday, Nov. 23 and will re-open on Saturday, Nov. 26.” (Bedford (NH) Public Library via Facebook) License plate decal: “New Hampshire residents, are you looking for a new way to support Girl Scouts? Show your love and support for the Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains with our new license plate decal! Learn how to get yours here:” (Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains via Facebook)

“New Hampshire residents, are you looking for a new way to support Girl Scouts? Show your love and support for the Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains with our new license plate decal! Learn how to get yours here:” (Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains via Facebook) Fun Thanksgiving cupcakes: “Miss Jane thinks these are the cutest cupcakes. 🧁 What a fun & festive dessert to add to your Thanksgiving 🦃 table.” (Town of Bedford Recreation Department via Facebook) More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news! Featured businesses: Events: You’re officially in the loop for today. I’ll see you around! — Paula Constance

About me: Paula is a contributing writer, author, and award-winning media producer. She is committed to media projects that empower, engage, and help make the world a better place. When she’s not writing, you can find her hiking or watching fireflies in the sultry moments before sunset. You can follow her on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Have a news tip or suggestion for an upcoming Bedford Daily? Contact me at paula.constance.patch@gmail.com







Like Loading...