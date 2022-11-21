🌱 New Adoptable Shelter Pets In The Area + 17th Annual Turkey Trot





Hey, Oceanside-Camp Pendleton! It’s me, Nicole Fallon-Peek, your host of the Daily. Here are all the most important things to know about what’s happening in town.

But first, today’s weather: Sunny to partly cloudy. High: 71 Low: 35.

Are you a local business owner struggling to stand out in your market? Our newsletter sponsorships can help boost your visibility and attract new customers. Click here to learn more. Here are the top three stories today in Oceanside-Camp Pendleton:

Are you interested in adding a pet to your family? Have you been thinking of adopting a dog or cat from a shelter? Now is a great time to rescue an animal and give them their forever home. This list of adoptable animals includes the Pet of the Week, as well as shelters in and around Oceanside-Camp Pendleton. Visit the link to see them all! (The San Diego Union-Tribune) If you’re looking for a new job or thinking about a career change, the best place to start searching for the perfect work fit is close to home in Oceanside-Camp Pendleton. Whether you’re looking for full-time or part-time work, we’ve got you covered. We’ve put together a list of the latest local jobs listed in the region. Here are some of the newest jobs available in Oceanside-Camp Pendleton and across greater California. (Oceanside-Camp Pendleton Patch) Oceanside’s 17th Annual Turkey Trot Five-Mile Or Five-K Run/Walk is scheduled for Thanksgiving morning as a great way to get in some exercise before you sit down to dinner. There will be a costume contest, largest teams competition, live entertainment, and more. All participants will receive finisher medals. All proceeds will go to non-profits that serve the residents of Oceanside-Camp Pendleton. (Oceanside Turkey Trot) From our sponsor: Work. Parenting. School. Social lives. It can be a lot. If you’re feeling off, there’s nothing wrong with asking for help. Join over 3 million people who have sought help with BetterHelp.

BetterHelp makes starting therapy easy. No more waiting months to find a therapist. You can get matched with one of BetterHelp’s 25,000 therapists in less than 48 hours. Plus, if you don’t click with your first match, you can easily switch therapists. Give therapy a try, from the comfort of your own home. Sign up today and get 25% off.

Today in Oceanside-Camp Pendleton: Hour Of Code – Minecraft Edition: CreateSpace Class at Pacific Views Library (10:00 AM)

at Pacific Views Library (10:00 AM) Creative Kids: Toddler Art Class at Studio ACE (10:30 AM)

at Studio ACE (10:30 AM) Kruglak Gallery: To Do A Mending Project at MiraCosta College (2:30 PM)

at MiraCosta College (2:30 PM) Peakhost #3: Ultimate in Oceanside at LocalHost (7:00 PM) From my notebook:

MCCS Camp Pendleton has started its Thanksgiving Corps deals! The savings will run through Nov. 29. (MCCS Camp Pendleton via Instagram)

The savings will run through Nov. 29. (MCCS Camp Pendleton via Instagram) Arrowood Golf Course has become a Kindness Certified Company!⁠ ⁠ That means the company agrees to be good to their people, support the Oceanside community, be kind to our planet, and create a greater world. (Oceanside Chamber via Instagram)

That means the company agrees to be good to their people, support the Oceanside community, be kind to our planet, and create a greater world. (Oceanside Chamber via Instagram) The Oceanside Unified School District is hosting an important event on fighting against the ongoing fentanyl crisis facing students. The event will be held on Nov. 28 at El Camino High School. (Oceanside Unified School District via Facebook) More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news! Featured businesses: Events: That’s it for today! I’ll catch up with you bright and early tomorrow with your next update. — Nicole Fallon-Peek

About me: Nicole Fallon-Peek is a journalist and copywriter with a degree in Media, Culture and Communication from New York University. She has served as a freelance reporter, managing editor, copy editor, and editorial director for a variety of B2B news outlets. She currently co-owns and operates content creation agency Lightning Media Partners.







Like Loading...