10 Action Movies Like The Contractor To Watch Next – Looper

Matt Damon stars in the turbulent wartime thriller “Green Zone.” In the film, Damon plays a special forces operator named Roy Miler, who specializes in bomb detection and deactivation. The movie is set in Iraq in 2003, and it follows Miller’s efforts to track down Iraq’s alleged collection of weapons of mass destruction. Eventually, he smells something rotten in Denmark, sets out to find the truth, and winds up running afoul of the State Department after stumbling across an enormous conspiracy.

The story, based on real events, stirred up some controversy when it was initially released. While the movie’s likely not best viewed as a history lesson, it is a taut, well-acted action thriller set in a very recent (and major) event in U.S. history. The film even reunites Damon with “Bourne Identity” director Paul Greengrass, which should make the price of admission worth the viewing for any action head.

Greengrass brings his signature handheld, on-the-ground shooting style to “Green Zone.” In other words, gunfights seem to unfold in real-time, and a sense of mounting tension runs throughout the film. By the time the climax arrives, viewers will probably feel a slight sense of relief.