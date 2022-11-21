10 Best Shows Like Netflix’s Elite

The release of the sixth season of Netflix’s series Elite is a reason to celebrate for the show’s legions of fans, who will be immering themselves in its unique mix of teenage drama, murder mystery and soap opera. The show works largely due to its deftness at keeping these elements in delicate balance.





There are many reasons to enjoy this series, so it makes sense that those who love it so far will be on the lookout for other shows that hit some of the same notes. Fortunately, there are a number of series available for streaming that have a lot in common with Elite.

Pretty Little Liars (2010–17)

There is more than a little soapiness to Elite, and the same can be said of Pretty Little Liars, which focuses on a group of friends tormented by a mysterious figure who threatens to expose their secrets. As with Elite, there’s more than a little darkness to this series, and it even veers into the realm of slasher movies.

It’s to the series credit that it allows the viewer to care about its characters, as deeply flawed as they are. It’s no wonder the show has come to be regarded as one of the best examples of the teen drama genre.

Heartstopper (2022–present)

One of the most notable aspects of Elite is that the series includes LGBTQ+ storylines, and it’s easy to get emotionally invested in its LGBTQ+ characters and their love lives.

This is also true of Heartstopper, another one of Netflix’s best shows. Focusing on the blossoming romance between Nick and Charlie, it seems at first to be a simple love story. There are profound layers under the surface, though. Each of the characters comes to realize how much their relationship can change their lives, helping each of them find the happiness they have always deserved.

Euphoria (2019–present)

Elite, like many similar shows, is interested in the sometimes dark inner lives of adolescents. This theme is taken to some perplexing extremes in Euphoria, which has become one of the most popular series on HBO.

Its main character is Zendaya’s Rue Bennett, so it focuses a great deal on her struggles. However, it also explores other characters and their attempts to make sense of the chaos of youth. the controversy and excess, there beats a heart of authentic emotion.

Young Royals (2021–present)

With Elite, viewers get an inside look at what it’s like to attend a prestigious high school. A similar dynamic as at work in the series Young Royals which, as its title implies, focuses on a teenage royal, the fictional Prince Wilhelm, particularly his love for another young man.

There is, to be sure, something of a Cinderella story to the series’ main story arcs. Nevertheless, beneath this there is also quite a bit of authenticity, helped by the fact that the cast looks like the ages of their respective characters. As a result, it’s easy to care about these individuals, their hopes, and their loves.

The Afterparty (2022–present)

Even though much of the appeal of Elite stems from its teenage drama ethos, it also entertains because of its split narrative structure and its emphasis on a murder mystery. This latter dynamic is also a key part of The Afterparty, one of the best shows on Apple TV+.

The series has a much more comedic bent than Elite, but it is still focused on a murder and on the investigation of it. As the series unfolds, it quickly becomes clear that there is far more to the case than meets the eye, and the past casts a very long shadow over the present.

13 Reasons Why (2017–20)

As fans know, Elite doesn’t shy away from darker material, and nothing makes this clearer than its focus on murder. However, it isn’t the only teen drama to do so, and 13 Reasons Why is particularly notable for the way that it explores the very fraught issue of suicide.

Throughout its four seasons, 13 Reasons Why dove deep into the sometimes bleak psychologies of its characters. In that sense, it is a remarkable exploration of the nature of teenage angst, and the depths to which this can sometimes lead those who suffer from various mental health issues.

Yellowjackets (2021–present)

Among other things, Elite is very much about the way that the past can influence the present. Yellowjackets, the very popular series from Showtime, follows this dynamic to its logical extreme, with lots of psychological drama thrown into the mix.

The series is split into two separate timelines: in the past, a soccer team and their efforts to survive a plane crash, while in the present they deal with their lives and the trauma of the past. Tightly woven and compellingly acted, it’s the type of prestige cable drama that is deeply disturbing yet impossible to turn away from.

How To Get Away With Murder (2014–20)

For much of its run, How to Get Away With Murder was regarded as one of the best Shondaland shows. Much of this was due to Viola Davis’ powerhouse performance as the morally questionable Annalise Keating, a defense attorney with more than a few secrets.

The series’ undeniable soapiness is sure to appeal to fans of Elite. What’s more, it also delves into the complicated lives of its younger characters, and it is notable for the extent to which it deals with LGBTQ+ issues.

Gossip Girl (2021–present)

The rejuvenated version of the story of Gossip Girl has everything that made the original such a delightful series, and it updates the story to reflect the changes wrought by social media. With its focus on the scandal-plagued lives of upper-class teenagers, it has all ingredients that draw fans to Elite.

What’s more, it also improves upon its predecessor in a number of ways, not least by including more non-white and LGBTQ+ characters and issues. Small wonder that it has gone on to become one of the best series streaming on HBO Max.

Sex Education (2019–present)

Of the many great series on Netflix, Sex Education ranks near the top. Like Elite, it is set in a high school and is remarkably progressive in the way it depicts the lives of its teen characters.

At the heart of the show is Otis, a shy and awkward young man who struggles with his feelings for the iconoclastic Maeve. With each season, however, the series broadens its scope to focus on many of its other characters, all of whom have to contend with the many crises of young adulthood, particularly those revolving around sex, sexuality and gender identity.

