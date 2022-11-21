10 Best Vampire & Zombie Movies To Devour This Thanksgiving

The Thanksgiving holiday is almost here, giving people a chance to kick back and relax with family and friends. While there are many ways to celebrate, settling for a good movie after a filling meal is a great end to the day.





There aren’t many movies that actually focus on the Thanksgiving holiday, so that leaves viewers to have to improvise with other movies that fit the themes of the day. For horror lovers, some great movies would be those that focus on hungry creatures. These vampire and zombie movies that viewers can devour this November.

30 Days of Night (2007)

Rent Or Buy On Amazon Video

30 Days Of Night subverts common vampire tropes, especially when it comes to modern depictions of the creatures. While most vampire films depict them as seductive, beautiful creatures, this film portrays them as truly deadly, ravenous monsters of the night.

For those that like vampires that are depicted as more like monsters than the seductive undead, this is a great option for a movie night. This film brings a new meaning to monsters that like to devour as a group of ancient vampires unleash themselves on a whole town in a dark month in Alaska.

Dawn Of The Dead (2004)

Stream On Hulu

Though this is a remake of a classic zombie movie, Dawn of the Dead actually subverts zombie tropes in a lot of ways. While zombies are often depicted as slow and dumb, these undead creatures run after people and follow the living in a desperate chase.

This movie is a great suspense for a group that likes to get together for a few good jump scares and shocking twists. In terms of zombies, this movie offers many of the great aspects that make these movies so entertaining while also adding a few unique qualities to keep it timeless.

Afflicted (2013)

Stream On Showtime

In this film, two friends go on a trip to Barcelona when one of them is attacked by a mysterious woman who leaves him with a strange illness. As the story unravels, he learns he has contracted some kind of vampire virus that makes him crave blood.

This is the type of movie to gather around with friends and family who like a twist on traditional tropes. This film is both something unique to the found footage traditions and the vampire stories. For a holiday that focuses so much on food, this film is certainly something that revolves around hunger and the desire to feed.

28 Days Later (2003)

Rent Or Buy On Amazon Video

This British zombie film follows many of the zombie tropes that fans love to see in these storylines. However, it has a unique beginning with the main character waking up, not knowing what’s become of the world, and an optimistic ending.

This is the ideal movie for those that like fast-paced stories that keep you waiting for the next twist. Hunger isn’t only a main theme because this is a zombie movie, but is also an intricate part of the somewhat uplifting conclusion.

Stake Land (2010)

Stream On Peacock

This vampire film is another great option for viewers that like the more monstrous vampires. In this storyline, a boy and an expert vampire hunter seek a sanctuary, along with some companions, in a world overrun with the bloodthirsty undead.

If a movie-loving group can’t decide if a vampire or zombie film is the best option for a Thanksgiving horror movie marathon, this film is a great compromise. It has the bloodthirsty hunger that comes from vampires with the added suspense of an apocalyptic world often seen in zombie tropes.

Cargo (2018)

Stream On Netflix

This is a horrific movie that also has some extremely touching undertones. In the wake of a zombie outbreak in Australia, a father must find someone willing and able to protect his infant daughter before it’s too late for him to.

Even for horror lovers, Thanksgiving is a good time to find a scary movie that also has some touching moments. If viewers are looking for some action associated with zombie movies, but also something heartwarming, this is the ideal watch.

Queen Of The Damned (2002)

Rent Or Buy On Amazon Video

Queen of the Damned is a great option for those looking for a vampire movie that has all the seductive, brooding, and deadly aspects that are more common in more modern vampire depictions. In this film, a vampire turned rock star who gets wrapped in a plot to stop the Queen of the Damned.

This is a great holiday watch for those that enjoy vampire movies but are more into drama and mystery than the terror of these immortal monsters. There is plenty of drama and suspense to devour in this high-intensity vampire flick.

World War Z (2013)

Stream On Prime Video

Many fans consider World War Z one of the best zombie movies. In this apocalyptic film, a man races to help the government find a cure for the zombie disease that is plaguing the world so that he can keep his family safe.

This is perfect for a group that likes zombie movies with a unique twist. While some of this movie follows zombie tropes, it has far more action and has more intelligent, fast undead. This Thanksgiving you can devour a story that brings a unique, complex twist to a zombie virus plotline.

From Dusk Till Dawn (1996)

Stream On HBO Max

There are many similar vampire movies like From Dusk Till Dawn, but that doesn’t make this film any less captivating. In this classic vampire flick, a couple of criminals and their captors unknowingly step into a bar filled with ravenous vampires out for blood.

This is the perfect vampire movie for viewers who like a good amount of action. Though these vampires are beautiful and seductive at first, the movie takes a dark turn, forcing the living to fight off the bloodthirsty dead in tight quarters.

Black Friday (2021)

Stream On Starz

This dark comedy is a new twist on zombie films. When a group of retail workers gets trapped in their store as their shoppers turn into ravenous, deformed monsters, they must fight to survive the night.

There aren’t many movies that are aimed toward the actual Thanksgiving holiday, but this is the ideal scary movie to watch for those that want something more focused on the holiday. There’s plenty of action and suspense, but also plenty of laughs that leave viewers feeling satisfied with the humor and fright from the storyline.

