10 pets die in Paco, Manila fire

Several pet dogs and cats died in a fire that hit a commercial building in Paco, Manila on Sunday night, Nov. 20.

The fire broke out at a commercial building on A. Linao Street in Paco district at around 10 p.m. on Sunday. The fire was raised to second alarm at 10:52 p.m.

Cristeta Ong, owner of the burned sari-sari store, was sleeping on the second floor of the building when she woke up to the smell of smoke, according to a report from ABS CBN News.

She immediately asked for help and tried to get out of the window of the said building.

A tricycle driver helped Ong to get out.

While Ong got out, she, unfortunately, was not able to save her three dogs and seven cats which were trapped in the building, the report added.

The fire was put under control at 11:23 p.m. and was declared fire out at 11:39 p.m.

The Bureau of Fire and Protection (BFP) is still investigating the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage.