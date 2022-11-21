Categories
11 Awkward Moments From The 2022 AMAs


The year’s AMAs were definitely one for the books — but not without a few awkward moments. Here are some of the best:

1.

For starters, there were a lot of no-show nominees and winners, like Harry Styles, Beyoncé, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, and more.

11 Awkward Moments From The 2022 AMAs

.@AMAs #FavoritePopSong goes to @Harry_Styles!! 👏 #AMAs

“I’m gonna accept this on behalf of Harry and pop bottles on behalf of Harry.” – @kimpetras


ABC

2.

Kelly Rowland called out people who were mad Chris Brown won an AMA:


ABC

3.

Pink’s mic went out for a few seconds during her opening performance of “Never Gonna Not Dance Again”:

4.

Kim Petras and Taylor Swift met, which was amazing, but Taylor doesn’t know that Kim shaded her recently.


@swieder13 / Via Twitter: @swieder13

This isn’t the first time Taylor has been super nice to people who have dissed her!!! Kim liked a tweet about how Lana Del Rey’s Norman Fucking Rockwell is better than Taylor’s Folklore.

5.

This interviewer put Anitta on the spot to sing a Mariah Carey song on the red carpet:

11 Awkward Moments From The 2022 AMAs

Anitta sings Mariah Carey’s “Always Be My Baby” on the carpet at #AMAs. https://t.co/NG0g8ihgQ8


Twitter: @Variety

6.

Machine Gun Kelly called out people who doubted him as a “rock artist”:

11 Awkward Moments From The 2022 AMAs

After winning the #AMA for favorite rock artist, Machine Gun Kelly confesses that his suit is “really uncomfortable to pee in” and calls out people in the rock community who “called [him] a tourist”: “They’re wrong. I’m a rocket man.” https://t.co/NG0g8hZ7C0


Twitter: @Variety

7.

Charlie Puth was asked about Lionel Richie and brought up how he lost his virginity to a song by The Weeknd???

11 Awkward Moments From The 2022 AMAs

Charlie Puth jokes about losing his virginity to The Weeknd’s “Wicked Games” at #AMAs. https://t.co/NG0g8hZ7C0


Twitter: @Variety

8.

Someone creepily approached Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor and told them to say hi while they were sitting:


Twitter: @TheSwiftSociety

10.

And it appeared Lil Baby did too:


ABC

11.

And lastly, there was an awkward moment at the end of the show where Stevie Wonder, Charlie Puth, and host Wayne Brady weren’t sure if they were going to sing or just let the credits roll:

For more AMAs coverage, click here!





