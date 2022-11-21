Categories
150 Films and Series about the Outdoors to Celebrate 150 Years of Yellowstone National Park – Part One


150 years ago the world received a magnificent and powerful present: a vast protected piece of glorious nature – the first ever national park, Yellowstone. Today, 150 films and series echo the voice of nature to offer us joys, thrills, drama, exploration, surprises and respect for our precious world. Tune into the Fox Nation 4-part docuseries Yellowstone-One-Fifty with narration by Kevin Costner starting on Nov. 20 to learn about the park’s history and breathtaking wildlife.

Over the next three days, THR will showcase the films and series that open our minds and hearts to the great outdoors.

The Big Trail (Film, 1930)
Directed by: Raoul Walsh
Starring: John Wayne, Marguerite Churchill

Yellowstone (Film, 1936)
Directed by: Arthur Lubin
Starring: Henry Hunter, Judith Barrett

Bambi (Animation, 1942)
Directed by: David Hand

Lifeboat (Film, 1944)
Directed by: Alfred Hitchcock
Starring: Tallulah Bankhead, William Bendix

Bonanza (TV, 1959 -1973)
Created by: David Dortort
Starring: Lorne Greene, Pernell Roberts

Swiss Family Robinson (Film, 1960)
Directed by: Ken Annakin
Starring: John Mills, Dorothy McGuire

The Yogi Bear Show (Animation, 1961-1962)
Produced by: Hanna-Barbera Productions

Hatari! (Film, 1962)
Directed by: Howard Hawks
Starring: John Wayne, Elsa Martinelli

Lawrence of Arabia (Film, 1962)
Directed by: David Lean
Starring: Peter O’Toole, Alec Guinness, Anthony Quinn, Omar Sharif

Yellowstone Cubs (Film, 1963)
Directed by: Charles L. Draper

The Incredible Journey (Film, 1963)
Directed by: Fletcher Markle

Gilligan’s Island (TV, 1964-1967)
Created by: Sherwood Schwartz
Starring: Bob Denver, Alan Hale Jr., Jim Backus

The Endless Summer (Documentary, 1966)
Directed by: Bruce Brown

Ride in the Whirlwind (Film, 1966)
Directed by: Monte Hellman
Starring: Jack Nicholson, Cameron Mitchell

The Jungle Book (Animation, 1967)
Directed by: Wolfgang Reitherman

Man in the Wilderness (Film, 1971)
Directed by: Richard C. Sarafian
Starring: Richard Harris, John Huston

The Call of the Wild (Film, 1972)
Directed by: Ken Annakin
Starring: Charlton Heston, Raimund Harmstorf, George Eastman

Jeremiah Johnson (Film, 1972)
Directed by: Sydney Pollack
Starring: Robert Redford

Old Faithful (Film, 1973)
Directed by: Jorn H. Winther
Starring: Zero Mostel, Sammy Davis Jr.

Dersu Uzala (Film, 1975)
Directed by: Akira Kurosawa
Starring: Yury Solomin, Maxim Munzuk

The Mountain Men (Film, 1980)
Directed by: Richard Lang
Starring: Charlton Heston

Blue Lagoon (Film, 1980)
Directed by: Randal Kleiser
Starring: Brooke Shields, Christopher Atkins

Never Cry Wolf (Film, 1983)
Directed by: Carroll Ballard
Starring: Charles Martin Smith, Brian Dennehy

Stand By Me (Film, 1986)
Directed by: Rob Reiner
Starring: River Phoenix, Jerry O’Connell, Corey Feldman, Wil Wheaton

White Water Summer (Film, 1987)
Directed by: Jeff Bleckner
Starring: Kevin Bacon, Sean Astin

The Great Outdoors (Film, 1988)
Directed by: Howard Deutch
Starring: Dan Aykroyd, John Candy

The Wrong Guys (Film, 1988)
Directed by: Danny Bilson
Starring: John Goodman, Richard Lewis, Louie Anderson

My Neighbor Totoro (Animation, 1988)
Directed by: Hayao Miyazaki

Lonesome Dove (TV, 1989)
Directed by: Simon Wincer
Starring: Robert Duvall, Tommy Lee Jones, Danny Glover

Field of Dreams (Film, 1989)
Directed by: Phil Alden Robinson
Starring: Kevin Costner, Ray Liotta, James Earl Jones

The Adventures of the Black Stallion (TV, 1990-1993)
Starring: Mickey Rooney, Richard Ian Fox

Dances With Wolves (Film, 1990)
Directed by: Kevin Costner
Starring: Kevin Costner, Mary McDonnell, Graham Greene

White Fang (Film, 1991)
Directed by: Randal Kleiser
Starring: Klaus Maria Brandauer, Ethan Hawke

A River Runs Through It (Film, 1992)
Directed by: Robert Redford
Starring: Brad Pitt, Tom Skerritt, Craig Sheffer

Ferngully: The Last Rainforest (Animation, 1992)
Directed by: Bill Kroyer

The Last of the Mohicans (Film, 1992)
Directed by: Michael Mann
Starring: Daniel Day-Lewis, Madeleine Stowe

The Animals of Farthing Woods (Animation, 1993-1995)
Created by: Colin Dann

White Fang (TV, 1993-1994)
Starring: Jaimz Woolvett, David McIlwraith

Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey (Film, 1993)
Directed by: Duwayne Dunham

Cliffhanger (Film, 1993)
Directed by: Renny Harlin
Starring: Sylvester Stallone, John Lithgow

The River Wild (Film, 1994)
Directed by: Curtis Hanson
Starring: Meryl Streep, Kevin Bacon, David Strathairn

Iron Will (Film, 1994)
Directed by: Charles Haid
Starring: Kevin Spacey, Mackenzie Astin

The Lion King (Animation, 1994)
Directed by: Roger Allers, Rob Minkoff

Tin Cup (Film, 1996)
Directed by: Ron Shelton
Starring: Kevin Costner, Rene Russo, Don Johnson

Balto (Animation, 1995)
Directed by: Simon Wells

The Edge (Film, 1997)
Directed by: Lee Tamahori
Starring: Anthony Hopkins, Alec Baldwin

Princess Mononoke (Animation, 1997)
Directed by: Hayao Miyazaki

Seven Years in Tibet (Film, 1997)
Directed by: Jean-Jacques Annaud
Starring: Brad Pitt, David Thewlis

The Horse Whisperer (Film, 1998)
Directed by: Robert Redford
Starring: Robert Redford, Scarlett Johansson

The Adventures of Swiss Family Robinson (TV, 1998)
Starring: Richard Thomas, Margo Gunn

