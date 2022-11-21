150 Films and Series about the Outdoors to Celebrate 150 Years of Yellowstone National Park – Part One

This story was created in paid partnership with Fox Nation.

150 years ago the world received a magnificent and powerful present: a vast protected piece of glorious nature – the first ever national park, Yellowstone. Today, 150 films and series echo the voice of nature to offer us joys, thrills, drama, exploration, surprises and respect for our precious world. Tune into the Fox Nation 4-part docuseries Yellowstone-One-Fifty with narration by Kevin Costner starting on Nov. 20 to learn about the park’s history and breathtaking wildlife.

Over the next three days, THR will showcase the films and series that open our minds and hearts to the great outdoors.

The Big Trail (Film, 1930)

Directed by: Raoul Walsh

Starring: John Wayne, Marguerite Churchill

Yellowstone (Film, 1936)

Directed by: Arthur Lubin

Starring: Henry Hunter, Judith Barrett

Bambi (Animation, 1942)

Directed by: David Hand

Lifeboat (Film, 1944)

Directed by: Alfred Hitchcock

Starring: Tallulah Bankhead, William Bendix

Bonanza (TV, 1959 -1973)

Created by: David Dortort

Starring: Lorne Greene, Pernell Roberts

Swiss Family Robinson (Film, 1960)

Directed by: Ken Annakin

Starring: John Mills, Dorothy McGuire

The Yogi Bear Show (Animation, 1961-1962)

Produced by: Hanna-Barbera Productions

Hatari! (Film, 1962)

Directed by: Howard Hawks

Starring: John Wayne, Elsa Martinelli

Lawrence of Arabia (Film, 1962)

Directed by: David Lean

Starring: Peter O’Toole, Alec Guinness, Anthony Quinn, Omar Sharif

Yellowstone Cubs (Film, 1963)

Directed by: Charles L. Draper

The Incredible Journey (Film, 1963)

Directed by: Fletcher Markle

Gilligan’s Island (TV, 1964-1967)

Created by: Sherwood Schwartz

Starring: Bob Denver, Alan Hale Jr., Jim Backus

The Endless Summer (Documentary, 1966)

Directed by: Bruce Brown

Ride in the Whirlwind (Film, 1966)

Directed by: Monte Hellman

Starring: Jack Nicholson, Cameron Mitchell

The Jungle Book (Animation, 1967)

Directed by: Wolfgang Reitherman

Man in the Wilderness (Film, 1971)

Directed by: Richard C. Sarafian

Starring: Richard Harris, John Huston

The Call of the Wild (Film, 1972)

Directed by: Ken Annakin

Starring: Charlton Heston, Raimund Harmstorf, George Eastman

Jeremiah Johnson (Film, 1972)

Directed by: Sydney Pollack

Starring: Robert Redford

Old Faithful (Film, 1973)

Directed by: Jorn H. Winther

Starring: Zero Mostel, Sammy Davis Jr.

Courtesy of Fox Nation



Dersu Uzala (Film, 1975)

Directed by: Akira Kurosawa

Starring: Yury Solomin, Maxim Munzuk

The Mountain Men (Film, 1980)

Directed by: Richard Lang

Starring: Charlton Heston

Blue Lagoon (Film, 1980)

Directed by: Randal Kleiser

Starring: Brooke Shields, Christopher Atkins

Never Cry Wolf (Film, 1983)

Directed by: Carroll Ballard

Starring: Charles Martin Smith, Brian Dennehy

Stand By Me (Film, 1986)

Directed by: Rob Reiner

Starring: River Phoenix, Jerry O’Connell, Corey Feldman, Wil Wheaton

White Water Summer (Film, 1987)

Directed by: Jeff Bleckner

Starring: Kevin Bacon, Sean Astin

The Great Outdoors (Film, 1988)

Directed by: Howard Deutch

Starring: Dan Aykroyd, John Candy

The Wrong Guys (Film, 1988)

Directed by: Danny Bilson

Starring: John Goodman, Richard Lewis, Louie Anderson

My Neighbor Totoro (Animation, 1988)

Directed by: Hayao Miyazaki

Lonesome Dove (TV, 1989)

Directed by: Simon Wincer

Starring: Robert Duvall, Tommy Lee Jones, Danny Glover

Field of Dreams (Film, 1989)

Directed by: Phil Alden Robinson

Starring: Kevin Costner, Ray Liotta, James Earl Jones

The Adventures of the Black Stallion (TV, 1990-1993)

Starring: Mickey Rooney, Richard Ian Fox

Dances With Wolves (Film, 1990)

Directed by: Kevin Costner

Starring: Kevin Costner, Mary McDonnell, Graham Greene

White Fang (Film, 1991)

Directed by: Randal Kleiser

Starring: Klaus Maria Brandauer, Ethan Hawke

A River Runs Through It (Film, 1992)

Directed by: Robert Redford

Starring: Brad Pitt, Tom Skerritt, Craig Sheffer

Ferngully: The Last Rainforest (Animation, 1992)

Directed by: Bill Kroyer

Courtesy of Fox Nation

The Last of the Mohicans (Film, 1992)

Directed by: Michael Mann

Starring: Daniel Day-Lewis, Madeleine Stowe

The Animals of Farthing Woods (Animation, 1993-1995)

Created by: Colin Dann

White Fang (TV, 1993-1994)

Starring: Jaimz Woolvett, David McIlwraith

Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey (Film, 1993)

Directed by: Duwayne Dunham

Cliffhanger (Film, 1993)

Directed by: Renny Harlin

Starring: Sylvester Stallone, John Lithgow

The River Wild (Film, 1994)

Directed by: Curtis Hanson

Starring: Meryl Streep, Kevin Bacon, David Strathairn

Iron Will (Film, 1994)

Directed by: Charles Haid

Starring: Kevin Spacey, Mackenzie Astin

The Lion King (Animation, 1994)

Directed by: Roger Allers, Rob Minkoff

Tin Cup (Film, 1996)

Directed by: Ron Shelton

Starring: Kevin Costner, Rene Russo, Don Johnson

Balto (Animation, 1995)

Directed by: Simon Wells

The Edge (Film, 1997)

Directed by: Lee Tamahori

Starring: Anthony Hopkins, Alec Baldwin

Princess Mononoke (Animation, 1997)

Directed by: Hayao Miyazaki

Seven Years in Tibet (Film, 1997)

Directed by: Jean-Jacques Annaud

Starring: Brad Pitt, David Thewlis

The Horse Whisperer (Film, 1998)

Directed by: Robert Redford

Starring: Robert Redford, Scarlett Johansson

The Adventures of Swiss Family Robinson (TV, 1998)

Starring: Richard Thomas, Margo Gunn

