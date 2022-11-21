Categories
Sports

2022 World Cup | Biggest Team USA watch parties in San Diego



2022 World Cup | Biggest Team USA watch parties in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — The biggest sporting event in the world is back and fans from across the globe are preparing to cheer on their favorite team! 

After missing out on the 2018 edition of the tournament, Team USA is back on the world stage at the World Cup this year.

Soccer fans can attend the largest World Cup at a number of watch parties in the San Diego area on each day Team USA plays, which are on Monday, Nov. 21, Friday, Nov. 25 and Tuesday, Nov. 29. Each match is scheduled at 11 a.m. 

The American Outlaws are hosting a pair of venues for all three of their group stage matches that includes:

The group also recommends a number of other places:

WATCH RELATED: San Diego Loyal Soccer Club major success on and off the field 



Source link

CBS8

By CBS8

Here at KFMB-TV, we strive to provide our viewers with the best news coverage and programming possible. In order to fulfill this goal we look to our viewers for their comments and ideas. So if you see something on CBS News 8 that you feel needs to be brought to our attention, please contact us immediately using the information below. Thank you for taking the time to write to CBS News 8, we will use your information to make our station that much better!

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: