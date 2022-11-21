2023 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel earns new award from Green Car Journal

Ram 1500 EcoDiesel – Courtesy: Ram

The Ram 1500 EcoDiesel has acquired a new title and is now the recipient of the Green Car Journal’s “Green Truck of the Year” award for 2022. Ram made a great attempt to outperform the Ford F-150 Lightning and Rivan R1T fully electric pickups with its excellent flagship model. According to Green Car Journal editor Ron Coan, the Ram 1500 continues to dominate the pickup market. For people that use their Ram pickup only for work, this vehicle may not be as sleek, comfortable, or connected as those who use it for personal travel. This Ram truck is a great option to embrace for purposes other than work.

Owners of the Ram 1500 EcoDiesel have an advantage when it comes to leaving a smaller carbon footprint. The Ram 1500 EcoDiesel has the modern features that buyers want. The more fuel-efficient eTorque hybrid technology with higher mpg totals is what produces the lower carbon emissions. We continue to be astounded by the brand’s power in providing tow and the pickups’ capable hauling capabilities that satisfy owners. Not to mention the Ram brand’s success in garnering accolades over the past ten years.

The 2023 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel has benefits over other brands

The 3.0-Liter V6 in the 2023 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel gives owners 260 horsepower and 480 lb-ft of torque. Take advantage of the class-leading half-ton torque, which gives you the power to honorably tow up to 12,560 pounds. Add the 32 mpg on the highway with 42 that the EPA estimates. When using a 4xe upgrade, this number drops to around 29 mpg. Over a thousand miles more can be traveled between fill-ups with any option. Customers must select the 2023 Ram 1500 before time runs out even if this truck is the market leader in the diesel segment.

The Ford F-150 Lightning can move up to a whopping 10,000 pounds. The range of the basic Lightning may reach 230 miles. The EPA estimates the extended-range model’s range at 320 miles. The Tesla and Mercedes EVs were ranked among the worst in the industry according to Consumer Reports annual reliability survey for 2022, which made things even better for the Ram brand. With the Rivian R1T, drivers gain up to 3150 miles of range on a single charge, but the rival brands didn’t earn the top spot. Still unsure of which pickup to choose? Get the newest vehicles in Cape Coral by speaking with our team today!

