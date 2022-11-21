3 big Coronation Street spoilers as Hope Stape attacks classmates

Harvey concedes he intended to murder Leanne before revealing his Mum died when he was 14.

Sam reckons it must have caused him to go off the rails and asks Harvey some awkward questions about his Mum and Harvey strides out.

In his prison cell, Harvey is clearly rattled by Sam’s visit and picking up his most recent letter, he sets about reading his questions.

The next day, Nick takes a call from Karis telling him Harvey wants Sam to visit him again tomorrow.

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday on ITV at 8pm.