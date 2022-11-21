6 best Netflix movies to watch for Thanksgiving 2022

Somehow it’s already Thanksgiving again; this year has flown by. With Thanksgiving weekend ahead, you might wonder what festive films Netflix has available on the platform this year.

It’s time to relax, enjoy spending time with your family, and eat great food. After clearing your plate, you might want to hunker down on the couch and watch a couple of films, and luckily for you, there are a lot of great Netflix movies to check out for Thanksgiving this year.

Whether you’re in the mood for an iconic romantic comedy or an action-packed superhero flick, Netflix has a wide variety of content to check out for Turkey Day.

Best Netflix movies to watch for Thanksgiving 2022

Holidate (2020)

Are you a fan of the beloved “fake dating” trope? If so, then Holidate should be at the top of your list. Starring Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey, Holidate follows two strangers who agree to be each other’s “plus-one” throughout all the major holidays to appease their families, only to catch real feelings along the way. Holidate is also one of the rare holiday films that actually features Thanksgiving!

Friendsgiving (2020)

Friendsgiving didn’t receive positive reviews upon its premiere. Still, it does feature a talented ensemble of hilarious actors like Kat Dennings, Wanda Sykes, Margaret Cho, Aisha Tyler, Chelsea Peretti, and more. There are also so few Thanksgiving movies (especially on Netflix) that beggars can’t be choosers!

When Harry Met Sally (1989)

Harry (Billy Crystal) and Sally (Meg Ryan) have been friends since college, and the idea of men and women remaining in a platonic relationship has been a contentious one between them ever since. When they reunite after ten years at a bookstore, they try to restart their friendship without sex becoming an issue. When Harry Met Sally is a classic rom-com, and it’s perfect for the fall weather thanks to the New York background, with leaves blanketing the ground and vibrant fall colors.

Where the Crawdads Sing (2022)

Based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Delia Owens, Where the Crawdads Sing is a captivating and emotional film starring Daisy Edgar-Jones as Kya, a young woman abandoned as a girl in a North Carolina marsh.

Kya must learn how to fend for herself at an early age, and her skittish personality makes her an outcast to the locals. One day, the local golden boy is found dead, and Kya becomes the prime suspect in his murder. Where the Crawdads Sing is more of a summer movie, but it’s one of the biggest releases of 2022, and since it’s only PG-13, you can probably watch it with your family.

A Bad Moms Christmas (2017)

A Bad Moms Christmas is the perfect movie to watch while you’re winding down your Thanksgiving dinner and preparing to get in the mood for Christmas. Kathryn Hahn, Kristen Bell, and Mila Kunis return for this hilarious sequel as they prepare for the craziest time of year: the holidays. And this year, they will have to create the perfect Christmas for their families and their visiting mothers.

Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy

Every year, a significant Marvel or DC tentpole movie usually gets released around Thanksgiving. This year is the highly-anticipated Black Panther sequel Wakanda Forever. But if you can’t make it to cinemas this weekend or prefer to relax with a superhero movie at home, Netflix has some great options.

While the service no longer streams films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you can watch all three films in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy on the platform. Most superhero film fans still agree that Spider-Man 2 is one of the best superhero movies of all time, and all the spectacle makes it a fun movie to watch with the family with a slice of pumpkin pie or three.

Which Netflix movies are you planning to watch over Thanksgiving weekend?