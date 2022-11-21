8 Iconic Celebrity Friendships Vs. 7 Yikes-Worthy Celebrity Ex-Friends

Finding friends in a place as fake as Hollywood is hard, and while some celebrities make lifelong friendships, others end up in feuds. Here are some iconic celeb friendships and some of the toughest falling outs:
1.
Best friends: Taylor Swift and Blake Lively
These two are both generally pretty private, but they seem to spend a lot of time together. One of Blake’s daughters can be heard in Taylor’s song, “Gorgeous,” Blake’s husband Ryan Reynolds was in the “You Need to Calm Down” music video, Taylor wrote the song “Betty” using the names of Blake’s kids, and Blake directed the “I Bet You Think About Me” music video.
2.
Fell out: Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss
No one knows for sure what happened between these two, but they went from being inseparable in 2014 to Taylor not attending either of Karlie’s weddings in 2018. Some suspect it has to do with the fact that Karlie is managed by Scooter Braun.
3.
Best friends: Ashley Tisdale and Austin Butler
Ashley and Austin met in 2009 and have stayed close ever since. Ashley apparently convinced Austin to do Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure with her, and they joke that they’re basically twins.
4.
Fell out: Selena Gomez and Francia Raísa
These two were friends for over a decade, and Francia even donated a kidney to Selena. But some drama unfolded on Instagram when someone posted a quote from Selena where she said Taylor Swift was her only friend in the industry. It doesn’t seem like they’ve made up yet.
5.
Best friends: Julia Roberts and George Clooney
The first movie they made together was Ocean’s Eleven in 2001, and Julie said, “We became instant friends.” And they kept in touch and kept making movies.
6.
Fell out: Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods
7.
Best friends: Aubrey Plaza and Elizabeth Olsen
8.
Fell out: Kim Kardashian and Larsa Pippen
Kim and Larsa had been best friends since 2012 until they suddenly unfollowed each other on Instagram in 2020 and stopped interacting. Larsa claimed their friendship ended because she “knew too much” about how Kim and Kanye West’s relationship ended.
9.
Best friends: Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi
This friendship started with Niall tweeting about what a “huge fan” he was of Lewis. And now they’re so close that they even went on a road trip together for Niall Horan’s Homecoming: The Road to Mullingar with Lewis Capaldi.
10.
Fell out: Josh Peck and Drake Bell
These Drake & Josh stars had an initial falling out when Josh didn’t invite Drake to his wedding, which Drake then tweeted about. Then, it seemed like they made up. Then, Josh revealed that they weren’t really on good terms, and the feud started all over again.
11.
Best friends: Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz
Drew and Cameron first became really close on Charlie’s Angels, and they’ve been best friends ever since. After getting a little TMI on her show with Cameron, Drew said, “I want to talk about body fluids for the rest of our lives and be besties and kick each others’ butts and be there in every big and small moment that life has to offer.”
12.
Fell out: Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson
13.
Best friends: Pedro Pascal and Oscar Isaac
14.
Fell out: Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie
These two are on pretty good terms, but it doesn’t seem like their iconic 2000s friendship will ever be what it once was. They starred together as best friends on The Simple Life until a mysterious fight ended it all. Paris at the time just said, “Nicole knows what she did, and that’s all I’m ever going to say about it.”
15.
Finally, best friends: Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart, and Madelaine Petsch
These three Riverdale besties are so close that they have a joint Tiktok account, and they dressed up together as Hocus Pocus witches for Halloween this year.
Comment below with your favorite current Hollywood friendships and the ones you miss!
