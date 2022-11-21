After 25 Years, Brandy Is Returning As Cinderella In Disney’s New “Descendants” Movie

Now, more than 20 years later, Cinderella’s story continues…kind of. The Pocketwatch will center on Cinderella’s daughter Chloe and Red, the Queen of Hearts’ daughter. Chloe will be played by The Baby Sitter’s Club‘s Malia Baker, while Red will be played by Kylie Cantrall of Gabby Duran & the Unsittables. Rita Ora will star as the Queen of Hearts.