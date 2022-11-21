After 25 Years, Brandy Is Returning As Cinderella In Disney’s New “Descendants” Movie

According to TVLine, Brandy is expected to put on her glass slippers once again, but this time in The Pocketwatch, a new movie in the Descendants movie franchise.
Brandy starred in the titular role in the 1997 TV movie Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella for ABC’s Wonderful World of Disney. It broke cultural barriers, not only by having a Black woman play Cinderella, but also by having a Filipino prince (Paolo Montalban) and an interracial king (Victor Garber) and queen (Whoopi Goldberg).
Now, more than 20 years later, Cinderella’s story continues…kind of. The Pocketwatch will center on Cinderella’s daughter Chloe and Red, the Queen of Hearts’ daughter. Chloe will be played by The Baby Sitter’s Club‘s Malia Baker, while Red will be played by Kylie Cantrall of Gabby Duran & the Unsittables. Rita Ora will star as the Queen of Hearts.
It will be set in Auradon and the Isle of the Lost before they’re ultimately taken “through a rabbithole” and into Wonderland…yes, that Wonderland.
The Pocketwatch will be directed by Jennifer Phang, based on a script written by Dan Frey and Russell Sommer.
A release date for the film has yet to be revealed, but it is “coming soon” to Disney+.
