After record-breaking rainfall in South Florida, there’s hope for a sunny Thanksgiving

South Florida was drenched this weekend, leading to new records for the most amount of rainfall in a day in Fort Lauderdale and Miami.

Robert Garcia, a senior meteorologist with the National Weather Service Miami, said Fort Lauderdale saw 1.67 inches of rain Sunday, breaking the previous record of 1.41 inches in a day set in 1992.

In Miami, Sunday’s rainfall set the new record with 4.46 inches, well surpassing the previous record from 1992 of 1.29 inches in one day. So far in November, Fort Lauderdale and Miami have gotten just under 8 inches of rain.

Palm Beach County didn’t see as much rain as its southern counterparts Sunday at 1.03 inches, which did not break any past daily record amount, Garcia said.

Temperatures will warm up steadily this week as we snap out of the cooler weather pattern we experienced this weekend.

Rain chances are between 30% and 50% for most of Tuesday, with highs in the low 80s, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters estimate the chances for rain on Wednesday will hover around 35% in the afternoon with a daytime high of 80, but temperatures will drop into the upper 70s after 2 p.m.

It looks like the weather will get bright and beautiful in time for Turkey Day. Thursday’s holiday forecast is expected to be mostly sunny with temperatures in the low 80s. The forecast calls for a 20% chance of showers after 1 p.m.

If you have the day off Friday, it might turn out to be a good beach day. There is only a slight chance of rain up until noon, but the odds increase a bit afterward, going up to 30% after 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service Miami. Temperatures are expected to be in the low 80s.

There may be a few clouds in the sky Saturday and Sunday, but the sun will be out all day and the forecast doesn’t call for any rain. Expect highs in the upper 70s, though nighttime temperatures may dip into the high 60s.

That trend should hold at least through Monday, based on the latest forecast from Weather.com.