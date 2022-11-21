Alex Scott tells critics over Qatar World Cup role to ‘do one’

Alex Scott, 38, blasted her critics on Twitter today in view of her 400,100 followers after she became fed up with comments about her role in covering the 2022 World Cup. The huge footballing event has caused massive controversy this year due to Qatar’s harsh treatment of women, migrants and members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Yesterday, journalist Sophie Corcoran accused Alex of hypocrisy over her role in the Qatar World Cup.

She tweeted: “Not too long ago Alex Scott was trying to accuse the England women’s team of structural racism and downplayed their victory due to there being too many white players.

“Now she’s in Qatar – a country where gays, women and migrants have no rights. Talk about doing a 180.”

Alex retaliated this morning, as many fans also rushed to defend the One Show favourite.

