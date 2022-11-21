Alex Scott tells critics over Qatar World Cup role to ‘do one’

Alex Scott, 38, blasted her critics on Twitter today in view of her 400,100 followers after she became fed up with comments about her role in covering the 2022 World Cup. The huge footballing event has caused massive controversy this year due to Qatar’s harsh treatment of women, migrants and members of the LGBTQ+ community.
Yesterday, journalist Sophie Corcoran accused Alex of hypocrisy over her role in the Qatar World Cup.
She tweeted: “Not too long ago Alex Scott was trying to accuse the England women’s team of structural racism and downplayed their victory due to there being too many white players.
“Now she’s in Qatar – a country where gays, women and migrants have no rights. Talk about doing a 180.”
Alex retaliated this morning, as many fans also rushed to defend the One Show favourite.
She continued: “To keep saying football is for everyone, that’s what you keep feeding us with…
“It’s not, because people have not been able to travel to support their teams out of fear, so you can’t say football is for everyone.
“When you sit and have conversations, I’ve had conversations about, ‘I should be staying at home, I should be boycotting.’
“And I think, for me personally, that would be the easy option to do just that.” (sic)
“Why are you here?” Presenter Gary Lineker then asked Alex, to which she replied: “Because I love my job.
“And when I think about it, sitting here and having the harder conversations, and it’s bigger isn’t it, we’re talking about migrant workers, the LGBTQ+ community, women’s rights.
“You think about four years ago, I was the first female pundit for the BBC at a World Cup.
“You think about how far we’ve moved in four years. Let’s hope in the next four years at the World Cup we are never hoping to have these conversations again.”
