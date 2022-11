If you can’t find a date on your hot water bottle, it is either “too old” and should be replaced, or it is not from a trusted manufacturer.

Alice added that the easiest way to tell whether your hot water bottle is safe is by the smell and feel of it.

She explained that a “strong rubbery smell” and thick, rubbery feel is best as it means it is well insulated.

Anything other than this means it is likely made up of other additives and will be “more prone to perishing”.