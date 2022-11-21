All you need to know about the original languages in 1899 on Netflix

“We wanted to explore this heart of Europe, where everyone comes from somewhere else and speaks a different language, and language defines so much of your culture and your behavior.

“We just had a reading, partly on zoom, partly with actors who are here [in Germany], and it was such an amazing experience to hear everyone speak in their language, going from Spanish to French to Polish, and have it all come together.

“I hope it’s going to make English-speaking people learn and love different languages as well.”

The creator praised Netflix for being more open to content from different languages.

She said: “That barrier that used to be there, where people didn’t want to read subtitles, that has really changed.