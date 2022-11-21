All you need to know about what happened to Grace in Manifest

Screenrant suggested Cal may have foreseen Grace’s death before it happened, due to his strong connection with the callings.

They said: “While it’s hard to imagine Cal giving Angelina the key whilst knowing what she was going to do, it is possible that he figured it out sometime after that.

“Cal was noticeably emotional with Grace (but not with Ben) before he disappeared, which strengthens the possibility that at some point before she was stabbed by Angelina, he may have received a calling that foretold her death.

“There’s also the matter of how he re-entered the picture during Grace’s final scene.

“When he came back five years older, he seemed to show up at just the right time and place, as if he had some knowledge of when his mother was going to die.”