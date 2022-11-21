Amanda Holden, 51, turns heads in thigh-split dress in leggy display

Amanda Holden garnered attention in a thigh-split green gown and black heels on the red carpet at the Variety Club Showbusiness Awards.

The 51-year-old put her jaw-dropping legs centre-stage in the revealing number which also complimented her physique.

Adding to her glamorous display, she styled her blonde tresses in bouncy curls and also wore carefully placed make-up.

Ahead of the event, Amanda took to her Instagram page to share a picture of her in the glamorous ensemble.

In view of her 1.8 million followers, she wrote: “Hosting a very special night for @varietygb celebrating 100 years of the BBC.”

Many of the Britain’s Got Talent star’s fans complimented her look in the comments section.

Catherine Tyldesley wrote: “Absolutely stunning.”

Jo Joyner added: “Love that dress! You look gorgeous.”

Amanda walked the red carpet alongside the likes of Holly Willoughby, Katherine Jenkins and Molly Rainford.