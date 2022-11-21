Amazon’s early Black Friday Apple deals are live: $79 AirPods, $22 AirTag, $400 off MacBook Pro | AppleInsider

Categories
Amazon has launched fresh deals on Apple products for the week of Black Friday, with stellar savings on AirTags, Macs, iPads, AirPods and more.

The e-commerce giant has dozens of markdowns on Apple devices, from $22 AirTags to $400 off the standard 14-inch MacBook Pro. We’ve collected our favorites below, with options for tricked out gifts along with budget-friendly stocking stuffers. For hundreds of additional deals, be sure to check out the AppleInsider Apple Price Guide, where CTO Macs are up to $900 off and AppleCare discounts can be found at select retailers.

The previous record low price on Apple’s AirTag has been shattered, with Amazon now discounting the single pack to $22.48. The best value is in the 4-pack, though, which is marked down to $74.99, a discount of 24% off retail. You can also compare prices across Apple resellers in our AirTag Price Guide.

AirPods are always a hot holiday gift idea, and retailers have already slashed many models to record low prices for Black Friday. Amazon has the lowest price on AirPods Pro 2, with a $50 discount dropping the 2022 release down to $199.99. AirPods with Lightning Charging Case have just dropped to an all-time low of $79.

The Apple TV 4K received an upgrade for 2022, with the newest models eligible for a $5 discount at Amazon. If you’re open to a closeout model, though, prices have fallen to $99.99 for the 2021 4K streaming box.



