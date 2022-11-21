Anjelica Huston To Reprise John Wick Role For Ballerina Spinoff

One of the things that has turned John Wick from just another action movie to a modern legend is the way the movies carefully craft the world of assassins around the titular character. John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum introduced us to Anjelica Huston’s character The Director. We now know that Huston will be back for the upcoming spinoff, Ballerina, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Ballerina is currently in production. Ana de Armas stars with a script from Shay Hatten directed by Len Wiseman. Like John Wick, Ballerina is a revenge story–details beyond that are very light.

In John Wick Chapter 3, Huston played The Director, leader of the Ruska Roma. John goes to see her in that film as he tries to escape from New York following the assassination of High Table member Santino at the end of John Wick Chapter 2. She acts as a mother figure to John, and is also responsible for his training as well as that of those who follow. Ballerinas are shown in the film dancing through injuries because “art is pain, life is suffering” according to the Director. Considering the title of the upcoming film, it stands to reason that she may play a significant role.

John Wick himself, Keanu Reeves, will reportedly make an appearance in the film, and Ian McShane is set to reprise his role as Winston, the neutral proprietor of the Continental, the hotel that assassins use while in New York for business. The hotel itself is getting a spinoff of sorts as well as a three-part miniseries. The Continental will stream on Peacock in 2023 alongside the release of John Wick Chapter 4.

Lionsgate has not yet set a release date for Ballerina.