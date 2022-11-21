Anti-ageing must-have for over 30s – ‘natural youthful glowing skin’

Helen Dagdag, Sephora Collection national makeup artist, told Who What Wear: “The difference between CC [creams] and foundation is that CC creams have extra skincare benefits and a flexible, limited shade range.

“CCs are great for anyone who wants to apply with fingers and would like more coverage for concerns like dark spots, redness, or discolouration.”

She added that the ingredients in CC cream do not just have instant temporary benefits, but go much deeper, “helping to even out skin over time”.

Foundation, rather, is “great for buildable coverage” and is ideal for those who want an exact colour match.

