Apple watchOS 9.2 beta 3 details revealed (Video)

Last week apple released a range of new betas, this included watchOS 9.2 beta 3 for the Apple Watch, iOS 16.2 beta 3 for the iPhone, iPadOS 16.2 beta 3 for the iPad, and macOS 13.1 beta 3 for the Mac.

Now we have a new video from Half Man Half Tech that gives us a look at the latest beta of Apple’s watchOS 9.2 software. We get to find out more information on what is included in this release.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features coming to the Apple Watch with this software update. This update also comes with a range of bug fixes and performance improvements as well.

The new watchOS 9.2 beta 3 is now available for developers to try out, we are also expecting another beta of this software to land this week.

The final version of watchOS 9.2 will be released in December along with iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, and macOS 13.1. Rumors suggest that Apple will release all of these software updates around the middle of December. As soon as we get some details on exactly when Apple will be releasing the watchOS 92. software update and the other software updates, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Half Man Half Tech

Filed Under: Apple, Gadgets News

