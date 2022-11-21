Aubrey O’Day opens up about ‘incredibly toxic’ relationship with Pauly D

Aubrey O’Day recently opened up about her ‘incredibly toxic’ relationship with Pauly D as she promoted her raw new single and racy NSFW music video.

The Danity Kane alum, 38, dated the Jersey Shore star, 42, for a year and a half after meeting on the E! reality show Famously Single in 2015.

The lasting scars of their tumultuous relationship have heavily influenced Aubrey’s latest music, spilling the former couple’s many issues into the limelight.

Speaking with TooFab about her new track called Couples Goals, O’Day asserted that there is ‘no bad intention’ behind her publicly airing the pair’s dirty laundry.

‘I try not to speak when I’m still in pain or angry,’ she told TooFab. ‘I like to make sure I’m healed and that I’m coming from a place of just a genuine desire to share art, and that there is no bad intention involved because that would then be like corrupting my craft.’

The Bad Girl songstress – who allegedly had an affair with Donald Trump Jr. in 2011 when she was a contestant on The Celebrity Apprentice – went on to say how she ‘went to Bali’ and healed from the relationship.

‘Now I feel ready to talk a bit more about the things I’ve been through in life,’ she said, ‘since everybody likes to report about them incorrectly.’

Setting the record straight, the reality TV vixen poured her truth into Couples Goals and the lyrics she produced are far from subtle.

‘The love I gave was rare,’ she sings in the track, ‘but you never f**king cared.’

Later on in the song, O’Day declares: ‘I kinda like being the only one alive that knows exactly how you love and lie.’

The Strip Tease singer’s juicy new song roars into the holidays with a very NSFW music video, in which she is completely naked.

O’Day has released the explicit new video on her just-launched OnlyFans page.

Speaking from her ‘most evolved self,’ the Instagram jaw-dropper called her relationship with DelVecchio ‘incredibly toxic’ and shared that she ‘was not the person who brought out the best human in him.’

‘And I won’t point fingers,’ added O’Day, ‘because if you accept and receive that behavior and stay, there’s got to be something toxic and unhealthy wrong with you as well.’

One line in the Celebrity Big Brother star’s new song claims that Pauly D’s nine-year-old daughter Amabella referred to her as ‘Mom’ and O’Day went on to tell TooFab that the MTV star ‘downplayed’ their relationship and ‘discredited’ her to his daughter.

‘I felt a lot of anger at the time for being so discredited because I fell in love with the child, and I lost her in it, and that’s something that I had to heal from, and that’s something he probably is not operating with much compassion over.’

‘Absolutely not!’ exclaimed O’Day when asked if she thought Pauly D and his current girlfriend Nikki Hall would listen to her new song.

‘I think that what Pauly wants is the exact opposite of me, and if he’s dating the exact opposite of me, then maybe he’s found the right person. But I couldn’t spend my life living for and only about Pauly D, because I’m so much more.’