Aussie host rages as Sussexes get award for ‘heroic stance’

Now, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to receive an award for taking a stand against “structural racism” within the monarchy, it has emerged. Speaking on Australia’s The Morning Show, entertainment reporter Peter Ford suggested the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “collecting awards” for seemingly “attacking their own family”.

Mr Ford told the show that Kerry Kennedy, the late Robert F Kennedy’s daughter has stated that the couple is receiving the award for their “heroic stance against structural racism within the Royal Family.

He said: “That’s why they are getting it.

“Let’s be blunt about this, they are now going up to collect awards for attacking their own family.”

After being asked whether the justification for the award was real, Mr Ford confirmed: “Yes, structural racism within the Royal Family, that’s what Kerry Kennedy has said they are getting this award for”.

