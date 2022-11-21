Aussie host rages as Sussexes get award for ‘heroic stance’

Now, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to receive an award for taking a stand against “structural racism” within the monarchy, it has emerged. Speaking on Australia’s The Morning Show, entertainment reporter Peter Ford suggested the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “collecting awards” for seemingly “attacking their own family”.
Mr Ford told the show that Kerry Kennedy, the late Robert F Kennedy’s daughter has stated that the couple is receiving the award for their “heroic stance against structural racism within the Royal Family.
He said: “That’s why they are getting it.
“Let’s be blunt about this, they are now going up to collect awards for attacking their own family.”
After being asked whether the justification for the award was real, Mr Ford confirmed: “Yes, structural racism within the Royal Family, that’s what Kerry Kennedy has said they are getting this award for”.
READ MORE: Prince Harry ‘will find himself out in the cold’ once Netflix show airs
The entertainment reporter stated that even members of the Kennedy family have said that “I don’t know why [Harry and Meghan] are getting it.
“They are great at putting out press releases and they’re great with the gunner, am I gonna do this, am I gonna do that?
“But what have they actually done, really, what have they actually done”.
DON’T MISS
In March 2021, during their sit-down conversation with Oprah Winfrey, the Duchess of Sussex claimed that an unnamed royal asked “how dark” their first unborn child would be.
The couple chose not to share who they were referring to, although Harry did clarify that it was not Queen Elizabeth II or Prince Philip.
Authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, who co-wrote Finding Freedom, claimed that the couple did briefly consider revealing who they were referring to, but decided against “sharing this detail”.
Meghan and Harry made the decision to step down as senior working royals in early 2020.
READ NEXT:
Source link