Australia: How do hotel owners and operators consummate their legal relationship?

In brief
As legal experts in hotels, resorts and tourism, we are often asked about the various ways the legal relationship between hotel owners and operators can be formulated.
While throughout Australasia the relationship is most documented via a Hotel Management Agreement (HMA), that is not the only way. The other reasonably common formulations are by way of Franchise, Lease or Manchise.
In this newsletter we have prepared a comparative analysis of HMAs, Franchise Agreements, Leases and Manchise arrangements, including an explanation of each and comparison of their respective advantages and disadvantages.
References to the Operator are to the operator of the hotel. References to the Owner are to the owner of the property/hotel.
|Hotel Management Agreement (HMA)
|Franchise
|Lease
|Manchise
|What is it?
|
An agreement where an Operator is engaged by the Owner to provide a bundle of services comprising:
|
In the context of a hotel, a Franchise Agreement is an agreement where the Operator (as franchisor) allows an Owner (as franchisee) to operate under the Operator’s brand on certain conditions. It will contain obligations on the Owner (as franchisee) relating to performance criteria, payment of fees (royalties, marketing fees, training fees, transfer fees, termination fees, utility levies etc.), marketing, reporting, training, supply of products and services, territory.
Equally, the agreement will often contain obligations of the Operator (as franchisor) relating to use of the brand, advertising/marketing, assistance and support.
Under this arrangement the Operator provides the branding, centralised services such as reservations and technical support but does not control hotel operations.
|Owner grants to the Operator a lease of the property with the permitted use to operate the property as a hotel.
|This is a HMA which contains a provision which allows a party (usually the Owner) to convert the HMA to a Franchise Arrangement substantially in the form of a franchise agreement annexed to the HMA.
|Party Roles
|
The Owner owns the hotel business and the property.
The Operator provides the service of operating the hotel.
|
The Owner is the franchisee.
The Operator is the franchisor.
|
The Owner is the landlord.
The Operator is the Tenant.
|
As per the HMA during HMA phase.
As per the Franchise during the Franchise phase.
|Fees
|
Owner pays the following fees to the Operator:
ü Management Fee for managing the hotel (being a Base Fee [based on turnover] + Incentive Fee [based on profit])
ü Royalty Fee/ Licence Fee (to use the branding)
ü Centralised Services Fees (for the supply of marketing type services provided by the Operator)
ü Technical Services Fee if new build hotel (for the supply of design services)
|
Owner pays the following fees to the Operator:
ü Initial Fee (application fee/pre-opening services fee which is usually a lump sum fee).
ü Royalty Fee/ Licence Fee for use of the brand based on turnover
ü Centralised Services Fee (for the supply of reservation and marketing type services provided by the Operator)
ü Technical Services Fees if new build hotel (for the supply of design services)
|
Owner pays the Operator:
ü No fees.
Operator pays the Owner:
ü Rent (sometimes comprising of base rent and turnover rent)
|
ü As per the HMA during HMA phase.
ü As per the Franchise during the Franchise phase.
