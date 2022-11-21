Author Shares Her Research on the Impact of Global Warming and Current Environmental Policy

Author warns that the New Green Deal may not actually be beneficial for the environment

NORTHRIDGE, Calif., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — In her retirement years, author Pat Palmer became increasingly concerned about the progression of global warming and the Green New Deal. In her new book “What to Do about CO2: And All Those Other Ghastly Gases,” Palmer shares her perspective on how politics are affecting the public’s view on climate change and renewable energy.

“What to Do about CO2” showcases Palmer’s research into what is causing the rise in global temperatures, the goals of the Green New Deal, and how politics are affecting the efforts to curb greenhouse gas emissions.

“I accumulated a lot of research over the two years that I spent writing the book,” Palmer said. “I have so much information gathered that I couldn’t even fit it all into the book!”

Palmer wants to emphasize to readers that the Green New Deal is not about globally rising temperatures, she believes that it’s also linked to social issues that its supporters want to link to climate change.

“This book is for all the people who want to protect our environment and are willing to take a hard look at what we are doing in the name of climate change,” Palmer said. “Politicians have convinced people that we are facing an apocalypse. But if you follow the money, you will see the real reason politicians are pushing for these policy changes.”

With the evidence Palmer presents in her book, Palmer wants to encourage readers to dig deeper into the information being presented on climate change and the Green New Deal, and to seek out the truth that she believes is being hidden by half truths and lies of omission.

“What to Do about CO2: And All Those Other Ghastly Gases”

By Pat Palmer

ISBN: 9781665724487 (softcover); 9781665724470 (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

Story continues

About the author

Pat Palmer has spent the better part of her working life in the field of science. She earned a degree in chemistry from the University of California at Santa Barbara and worked for more than 30 years in the medical field. She has been married for 42 years and has two children. She wrote this book in retirement. For more information, please visit https://www.whattodoaboutco2.com/.

###

Media Contact

Ashley Fletcher, LAVIDGE, 480-998-2600, afletcher@lavidge.com

SOURCE LAVIDGE