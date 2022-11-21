Babylon Adoptable Pets: Guinea Pigs, Guinea Pigs, Guinea Pigs

BABYLON, NY — Stephanie, Hershey, Becky, Michelle, Kimmy and Max — six, loveable, guinea pigs — are Babylon Animal Shelter’s Adoptable Pets of the Week.

Volunteers told Patch that the shelter is currently overwhelmed with the number of guinea pigs to be cared for in a shelter environment.

Consider adopting one or two of these fur balls, and you’ll have a forever friend.