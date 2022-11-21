Babylon Adoptable Pets: Guinea Pigs, Guinea Pigs, Guinea Pigs

BABYLON, NY — Stephanie, Hershey, Becky, Michelle, Kimmy and Max — six, loveable, guinea pigs — are Babylon Animal Shelter’s Adoptable Pets of the Week.
Volunteers told Patch that the shelter is currently overwhelmed with the number of guinea pigs to be cared for in a shelter environment.
Consider adopting one or two of these fur balls, and you’ll have a forever friend.
“Guinea pigs are not just a caged pet, so please do your research for what is involved in owning a pig,” the shelter said.
Each guinea pig is microchipped and there is no charge for their adoption fee.
The shelter staff is more than happy to discuss pig care. You can also email the shelter for the literature that is provided with guinea pig adoptions at baarc@townofbabylon.com.
